KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) have expressed full support for the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the Whistleblower Protection Act.

The MACC said the joint support was conveyed when the executive committee of TI-M, led by its president Raymon Ram, paid a courtesy call on MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya today.

It said the enhancement of the Act is currently being undertaken by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, through the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU).

During the meeting, Azam reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to ensuring that the identities of whistleblowers and the information provided by them are kept confidential and not disclosed, once the whistleblower meets the conditions stipulated under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

“Meanwhile, Raymon said TI-M had submitted proposals to BHEUU to review several sections of the Act that contradict other laws, which could result in the loss of protection for whistleblowers,” it said in a statement.

Both parties also discussed mutual concerns, including political funding, the strengthening of the Integrity Pact in Malaysia, the implementation of the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) MS ISO 37001 accreditation, and beneficial ownership declaration.

“All tenderers and companies participating in government procurement, based on the guidelines of the Companies Commission of Malaysia, are seen as capable of preventing corruption and fraud in procurement processes involving government suppliers,” the statement said.