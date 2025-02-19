Euvella Unveils Two New Captivating Scents for Reed Diffusers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 February 2025 - Singapore-based fragrance company Euvella is set to expand its collection with the introduction of two new scents—White Musk and Aquamelon—designed to elevate home ambience through their signature reed diffuser sticks. Slated for a tentative early March release, these new fragrances promise to bring a fresh and sophisticated touch to living spaces.

White Musk, a delicate and refined scent, combines fruity and floral notes with a warm, musky base. The fragrance opens with crisp apple and juicy peach, followed by a floral heart of rose, muguet, and lilac. Finally, the scent deepens with musky and sandalwood undertones, offering a comforting and elegant finish. This scent is ideal for those who appreciate a soft yet enduring fragrance in their homes.

Aquamelon, on the other hand, delivers a vibrant and refreshing experience with its bright and juicy composition. The top notes feature a blend of melon, apple, and aldehydic citrus freshness, leading into a heart of pineapple, grapefruit, galbanum, and rose. The base settles into a sweet combination of peach, sugar, vanilla, and raspberry, creating a delightful contrast between crisp freshness and gourmand warmth. Perfect for those who enjoy invigorating, fruity fragrances, Aquamelon is set to be a standout addition to Euvella’s collection.

As consumers increasingly seek ways to create a relaxing and personalised atmosphere at home, the new White Musk and Aquamelon scents are poised to become favourites among fragrance enthusiasts. The new scents will complement the brand’s existing range, including popular selections such as the red currant reed diffuser, grapefruit reed diffuser, and white tea reed diffuser. Whether used in the living room, bedroom, or workspace, these reed diffuser scents provide a continuous and effortless way to enhance any environment.

Euvella has built a reputation for crafting high-quality fragrances that transform spaces into inviting retreats. With their commitment to premium ingredients and carefully curated blends, Euvella’s latest offerings reinforce their position as a go-to brand for home fragrances.

For more information, please visit https://www.geteuvella.com/.

