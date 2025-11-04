SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - Philips Evnia is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Ground Zero Gaming for the 2025 esports season. This collaboration marks a monumental step in shaping the future of competitive gaming, where both entities combine their strengths to push the boundaries of performance, innovation, and fan engagement on a global scale.

Evnia Partners with Ground Zero Gaming for Exclusive 2025 Season Collaboration

Redefining Esports and Gaming Innovation

Philips Evnia, inspired by the Greek word Εύνοια (Evnia), which means “to show interest in protecting and supporting someone,“ is committed to transforming the gaming industry through inclusivity and cutting-edge technology. This partnership with Ground Zero Gaming provides the ideal platform to showcase Evnia’s groundbreaking displays while empowering the Australian esports scene.

Ground Zero Gaming, a staple in the competitive League of Legends community, has firmly established itself as one of Australia’s top esports teams, achieving a coveted position in the Pacific Championship Series (PCS). In addition to their exceptional League of Legends success, Ground Zero has also dominated Rocket League and Pokémon Unite, further solidifying their status as Australia’s esports powerhouse.

A Partnership Built on Innovation and Excellence

This partnership is more than just a collaboration—it is a shared vision to elevate the esports experience for both players and fans. Together, Ground Zero Gaming and Philips Evnia will focus on the following key initiatives:

Unmatched Performance: Evnia’s state-of-the-art gaming monitors will be at the heart of Ground Zero’s competitive efforts, ensuring that every player has the best tools available for peak performance.

Captivating Content: Ground Zero’s content creators will showcase the power of Evnia’s premium monitors, delivering high-quality content that engages and excites fans worldwide.

Engaging Fan Experiences: Philips Evnia monitors will feature prominently in fan activations, allowing audiences to experience the superior technology firsthand and feel a closer connection to the action.

Global Visibility: Evnia’s logo will be displayed proudly on Ground Zero’s team jerseys and in global esports events, solidifying our commitment to the growth of Australian esports and expanding our global reach.

This partnership embodies more than just hardware; it represents a new chapter for both brands, united in their mission to redefine esports culture with inclusivity, innovation, and the highest level of performance.

A Vision for the Future of Gaming

“We are beyond excited to announce our exclusive partnership with Ground Zero Gaming,“ said Maggie Liu, Marketing Manager at Philips Evnia. “Their commitment to excellence and innovation in the esports scene is unparalleled, and we believe that with Evnia’s cutting-edge gaming technology supporting their efforts, Ground Zero will continue to break barriers and make waves in the competitive gaming world. We are looking forward to the exciting journey ahead as we work together to shape the future of esports.”

Beau Melia, Founder and CEO of Ground Zero Gaming, shared their enthusiasm: “Partnering with Philips Evnia is a huge leap forward for us. Their incredible technology perfectly complements our pursuit of excellence in esports. We are proud to have Evnia by our side as we embark on our journey in the Pacific Championship Series and continue to represent Australia on the global stage. Together, we will create unforgettable gaming experiences for fans and players alike.”

