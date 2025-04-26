Fahmi arrives in Sandakan for two-day working visit

SANDAKAN: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil arrived here today for a two-day working visit.

Fahmi, accompanied by Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, arrived at Sandakan Airport at 1.25 pm and was welcomed by Sabah Information Department (JaPen) director Jainisah Mohd Noor.

Also present was Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Joining them were Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) State Coordination Division head Bukhari Yahya, Sabah MCMC director Ratnawaty Talib and Sabah Department of Community Communications (J-KOM) director Milus Alu.

Fahmi is scheduled to observe a connectivity test at two key tourism sites this afternoon: the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and the Rainforest Discovery Centre (RDC), both located in Sepilok.

The Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre, situated within the Sepilok-Kabili Forest Reserve and about 24 kilometres from Sandakan town, is dedicated to the care and study of the endangered orangutan species.

Tomorrow, the minister will attend the ‘Community Engagement Day: Safe Internet Campaign@NADI Sim Sim event here before returning to Kuala Lumpur in the evening.