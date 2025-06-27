Expanding the crypto trading experience: exploring CFDs with Octa broker

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - Crypto has been booming for quite a while now. But for those who missed the hype train or find the highly volatile crypto market unsuitable, contracts for difference (CFD) present a viable—and arguably more secure—asset type. The experts at Octa, a global broker since 2011, explain why CFDs are worth exploring to expand experience with the financial markets.

New trends, old problems

The crypto market experienced turmoil throughout 2024. Bitcoin reached multiple all-time highs in a span of one year, and altcoins tried to follow suit. In early 2025, the appearance of the TRUMP coin reinforces the global trend for crypto’s increasing media presence and violent fluctuations of the crypto market.

However, even with the current uptrend, the downsides of the crypto market persist. Excessive volatility and the speculative nature of most crypto assets make it a bumpy ride for anyone who aims for consistent outcomes.

Among the most popular assets that can be traded instead of crypto, one stands apart for flexibility and accessibility: contracts for difference, or CFDs. These financial instruments allow traders to speculate on the price movements of an asset without owning it. Instead of buying or selling the actual asset, traders enter into an agreement with a broker to exchange the difference in the asset’s price from when the contract is opened to when it is closed. This asset price difference constitutes CFD traders’ profits or losses.

Below are some of the main advantages of CFD trading over investing in traditional crypto assets.

Ride with the wave

One of the worst situations crypto investors can face in their journey is sudden and prolonged downtrends that appear out of nowhere. Profit potential disappears when the entire market suddenly begins to fall. In cases like these, even portfolio diversification won’t help.

In contrast, the contract nature of CFDs allows for more flexibility, enabling traders to act on both upward and downward trends. CFD trading enables positions to be opened in anticipation of both rising and falling prices. In other words, CFDs as an asset hold twice as much potential for gains—any swing in asset price can turn into a profit opportunity.

Better conditions, lower costs

Top CFD brokers can often offer superior trading services, and here’s why. Crypto traders regularly face slow order execution, high slippage, and unexpected fees imposed by crypto exchanges. On the other hand, CFD brokers often offer lower spreads and more efficient order execution, which can affect profits significantly if the markets show high volatility.

For example, Octa, a CFD broker boasting extensive market experience, offers some of the best trading conditions on the market. The broker’s portfolio contains a wide variety of CFD assets, including CFDs on crypto, gold, and indices.

Octa’s clients have the option to replenish their accounts using cryptocurrency and withdraw funds directly to their cryptocurrency wallets. It is important to note that while Octa facilitates these transactions, the broker does not directly engage in providing services related to cryptocurrency. Instead, it operates through reputable partners who possess the necessary licenses to conduct cryptocurrency-related activities.

No wallet, no worries

Stories about astronomical amounts of cryptocurrency gathering digital dust on an unrepairable hard drive or unused e-wallet inaccessible because of a lost password have been filling the web for ages. But the risks of losing digital capital due to some transactional or e-wallet issues are more than real.

CFD traders don’t own cryptocurrencies—or any other underlying asset, for that matter. Instead, they are speculating on the price movement of the underlying asset and can, therefore, tap into the asset’s profit potential while avoiding the risks of owning it.

CFD traders don’t have to manage e-wallets, and that frees them from significant cognitive load—not to mention obvious risks. What’s more, the risk of a crypto exchange being hacked and all their digital capital stolen doesn’t concern them either.

With their flexibility, security, and accessibility, CFDs allow traders to step up their game and avoid many of the drawbacks cryptocurrencies are so famous for as a tradable asset. On top of that, with CFDs, traders can diversify their portfolios since these instruments encompass the whole gamut of various underlying asset types, including precious metals, stocks, and indices.

Disclaimer: This press release does not contain or constitute investment advice or recommendations and does not consider your investment objectives, financial situation, or needs. Any actions taken based on this content are at your sole discretion and risk—Octa does not accept any liability for any resulting losses or consequences.