$!FabriX Unveils Multi-Sensory Showcase at Palais de Tokyo for Paris Fashion Week 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2025 - Organized by Hong Kong’s renowned design hub PMQ, in partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), Hong Kong’s pioneering digital fashion house FabriX returns to Paris Fashion Week for the third time with its most ambitious project yet: “Tomorrow Was _____: Fragments of Tomorrow, Told Through Fashion.”

Imagining a world suspended between fading memories and speculative futures, the immersive exhibition invites fashion and culture enthusiasts to explore the paradox of past and future through the lens of creativity, technology, and collaboration. As curator, FabriX transforms the Palais de Tokyo into a multi-sensory canvas, merging fashion, art, and technology to spark dialogue across cultures and redefine what fashion storytelling can be. It is supported by Hong Kong’s Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA).

A Global Vision: Innovation Meets Storytelling

“Tomorrow Was _____” harnesses AR try-ons, 4D visual creation, and AI storytelling to reimagine how fashion can be experienced. Beyond the runway, the showcase pushes the boundaries of collaboration, innovation, and cultural exchange—reflecting FabriX’s growing influence in the global fashion scene and its commitment to reshaping fashion narratives for a new generation of consumers and audiences.

Four Designer-Artist Duos, Four Distinct Worlds

Each chapter in the exhibition is created by a visionary designer-artist pairing, blending disciplines from couture to choreography, and from photography to AI, to explore the question: What will fashion mean tomorrow?