Penang identifies 53 flood hotspots, implements RM1 billion mitigation

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has identified 53 flood hotspots across the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the areas were found to have been inundated three times or more in the past three years.

Seberang Perai Tengah district has the highest number with 18 hotspots.

“This is followed by the Southwest (13 hotspots) and Northeast districts (10 hotspots),“ he said after officiating the launch of the State Disaster Control Centre (SDCC) at Komtar.

He added that Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Selatan districts have six hotspots each.

The state government, in collaboration with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, is implementing 14 flood mitigation projects costing RM1 billion.

Chow said Penang has not received any reports of major flood incidents this year.

Only RM270,000 from the RM2 million compassionate aid for flood victims has been spent so far.

Nonetheless, the state government has set up 389 temporary relief centres statewide as a precaution.

Regarding the SDCC, Chow said the centre has been fully upgraded from the previous State Operations Room.

It will strengthen coordination between all agencies involved in managing disasters.

“If the Malaysian Meteorological Department issues a weather warning two or three days earlier, the SDCC will activate its preparedness level to high alert,“ he said.

The use of digital technologies and monitoring systems, such as CCTV, can help monitor soil movement.

This allows for early warnings of soil erosion or slope collapse.

“Through smart systems, real-time data monitoring and information integration, the SDCC will help expedite disaster response,“ Chow said.

The centre, upgraded at a cost of RM750,000, aims to mitigate the impact on lives, property and infrastructure. – Bernama