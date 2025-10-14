Pahang pensioner loses RM535,000 in diamond gift cash exchange scam

KUANTAN: A 65-year-old pensioner was swindled of RM535,000 after being enticed by a fake diamond gift with a cash exchange option.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the local woman received a phone call on September 1 from someone claiming to represent a company.

The caller informed the victim she had won second place in a “Customer Appreciation Banquet” and was offered a diamond gift or RM205,000 in cash.

“The victim duly chose cash and was asked to make a deposit payment of RM6,150 ostensibly for the purpose of redeeming the prize,“ he said in a statement.

The suspect then requested additional payments under various pretexts, leading the woman to make 30 transactions to 13 different accounts between September 3 and October 9.

She used her own savings and loans from family to complete the transactions.

The victim realised she had been cheated when she failed to receive the promised cash payment.

She lodged a police report at the Rompin district police headquarters, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama