Malaysia and Cambodia to boost cooperation in education, investment and digital economy

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Cambodia have agreed to enhance cooperation in areas directly benefiting their people, including trade and investment, manpower, education, agriculture, digital economy and tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this consensus was reached during discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen in Cambodia.

Ahmad Zahid expressed appreciation for Cambodia’s support and assistance provided to Malaysian investors in the country.

“Malaysian companies have invested significantly in key sectors such as telecommunications, banking and manufacturing, thus contributing not only to bilateral trade but also to the growth and prosperity of Cambodia’s domestic economy,“ he said in a statement.

Trade between Malaysia and Cambodia reached nearly USD 750 million from January to August this year, representing a 45% increase compared to the same period last year.

Both parties are confident that bilateral trade value will exceed USD 1 billion by 2026.

Malaysia remains one of the major investors in Cambodia and intends to expand cooperation in digital connectivity, renewable energy and the agro-food industry.

The two nations are exploring new areas of cooperation, particularly in the halal industry.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia can share its experience, certification expertise, Halal Industrial Park development and best practices to help Cambodia develop a strong halal ecosystem within the ASEAN Halal Council framework.

Regarding manpower and education, Malaysia will continue to ensure the welfare of Cambodian workers while expanding opportunities for Cambodian teachers and lecturers in Malaysia, particularly in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Both parties agreed to strengthen agricultural trade, particularly in palm oil and rice, to enhance regional food security.

They also discussed expanding cooperation in health and medical tourism, especially ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Malaysia and Cambodia reaffirmed their shared aspirations to foster regional peace and stability by welcoming progress in finalising the establishment of the ASEAN Operations Team.

The ASEAN Operations Team is a regional mechanism to strengthen cooperation in security aspects ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

“ASEAN, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has played an important role in facilitating the implementation of the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand,“ said Ahmad Zahid.

“The establishment of the AOT will be the main mechanism to ensure that the ceasefire agreement is implemented as agreed by both countries.”

As the ASEAN 2025 Chairman, Malaysia will continue working closely with Cambodia and other member states to strengthen ASEAN’s unity, credibility and leading role in promoting peace and humanitarian cooperation. – Bernama