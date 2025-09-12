FGA Trust Showcases Hong Kong’s Institutional Strength at 2025 Inclusion Conference on the Bund

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2025 - FGA Trust, a licensed trustee in Hong Kong, participated in the 2025 Inclusion Conference on the Bund by the invitation of InvestHK, and underscored the city's role as a bridge between global capital flows and Asia's fast-growing digital asset landscape. The firm's participation highlighted the synergy between Hong Kong's regulatory innovation and China's financial opening, which is reshaping the future of cross-border wealth management.



Trust Structures Support Diversified Allocation



As global high-net-worth migration accelerates, demand for institutional-grade wealth management frameworks continues to rise. According to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (2024), the city's trust market—anchored by approximately HK$1.45 trillion in assets linked to family offices and private clients—is evolving beyond its traditional focus on succession and tax planning toward broader asset allocation. At the conference, FGA Trust emphasized its ability to help international families diversify across equities, bonds, real estate, and the rapidly expanding digital asset class, all within a transparent and compliant framework.



RWA Regulation at the Center of Discussion

During the policy discussion, Helen Chen, Chief Strategy Officer of FGA Trust, shared insights on Hong Kong's RWA regulatory sandbox, stressing how the framework enables innovation while balancing risk management in a controlled pilot environment. She noted that Hong Kong's regulatory design is shifting from a static framework to an evolving testing platform, offering new opportunities for wealth managers and trustees to integrate digital assets.



Synergy Between Hong Kong and Shanghai



The Bund Conference further highlighted the complementary roles of Hong Kong and Shanghai in wealth management. For Chinese entrepreneurs and family offices, Hong Kong's trust and cross-border frameworks provide internationalization channels, while Shanghai represents a vast onshore capital base. FGA Trust leveraged the event to engage with mainland investors, showcasing its AI-driven onboarding processes, asset-linked trust solutions, and hybrid wealth structures designed to bridge the two markets.



Through its presence at the Bund Conference, FGA Trust not only showcased Hong Kong's strengths in global capital migration, regulatory innovation, and digital asset adoption, but also underscored the evolving mission of the trust industry: to transform from a static asset container into a dynamic platform integrating traditional and digital wealth management.





