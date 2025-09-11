Finex Collaborates with Sharing Happiness to Honor Indonesian Veterans

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2025 - Finex, an acclaimed Indonesian broker, and Sharing Happiness, a charity organization, partnered to honor the members of the Indonesian Veterans Legion in Bandung as part of Independence Day commemoration.

Finex participated in the Heroes of Happiness program on August 27, 2025, in Bandung, together with the Sharing Happiness charity organization. The goal was to commemorate Indonesian Independence Day and honor the Indonesian Veterans Legion (LVRI) members. The event included the distribution of essential food packages and the provision of financial assistance to 40 veterans.

Heroes of Happiness went beyond material support to create a meaningful space for appreciation, storytelling, and intergenerational connection. Veterans shared their experiences, enjoyed interactive games, and were celebrated for their sacrifices.

The program showcases Finex’s commitment to social responsibility and national gratitude, inspiring the next generation to embrace the values of resilience and patriotism.

A broker with a soul

Heroes of Happiness has added another chapter to Finex’s growing record of charity events. According to Agung Wisnuaji, Finex’s CEO, “As a responsible broker, Finex is committed to helping Indonesian society as much as possible. We see ourselves not only as providers of brokerage services, but also as a caring and supportive business entity. A broker with a soul, if you will. This is the essence of Finex.”

