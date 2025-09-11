Malaysians Enjoyed RM500 Million Savings & 14X Faster Delivery On Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day

KUALA LUMPUR, MAYLAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2025 - Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day once again proved to be Malaysia’s ultimate shopping showdown, delivering a record-breaking day of knockout deals, lightning-fast deliveries, and high-energy livestream entertainment with brand ambassador Johan “Jojo” Ghazali.



Lagi Murah, Lagi Cepat Delivers Knockout Wins



True to its Lagi Murah promise, Malaysians collectively saved over RM500 million during 9.9, with thousands of vouchers redeemed across categories such as Health & Beauty, Home & Living, and Groceries & Pets. Demand was especially strong for items under footwear and electronic accessories, reflecting shoppers’ interest for both everyday staples and trending products.



Shopee also delivered on its Lagi Cepat commitment, with 1.2 million items shipped within the first 24 hours and deliveries made 14X faster compared to 2024, giving shoppers record-speed fulfilment while still enjoying the best value.



Shopee’s Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat commitments translated directly into results for sellers. Many experienced significant growth during the campaign. Wow Collection Hijabs, a local muslim fashion seller shared, “This 9.9 was our best yet. Thanks to ‘Lagi Murah’, we saw quality traffic from the start, with more serious buyers, more new customers, and higher conversions. Our shop orders jumped by 190%!”



Building on this strong foundation of value and efficiency, Shopee’s content ecosystem further amplified these results, especially through Shopee Live and Shopee Video, which gave sellers an engaging stage to connect directly with buyers.



Shopee Live: Real-Time Engagement and Conversions



Shopee Live once again took centre stage as the ultimate shopping arena, where sellers saw up to a 12X increase in orders compared to a normal day. Shoppers tuned in for real-time product demos, exclusive deals, and interactive Q&As, creating a fun and engaging way to shop.



Through Shopee Live alone, Malaysians saved an impressive RM67 million, fueled by affiliate-driven recommendations and livestream-exclusive vouchers, making it a massive leap from last year’s performance.



Engagement also soared, with Shopee Live garnering up to 300 million views on peak day, marking a massive leap from 9.9 in 2024 and cementing its role as the go-to destination for interactive shopping and real-time discovery.



Elgini, a local sportswear brand experienced significant success through Shopee Live. “We shattered records during 9.9 where our orders from Shopee Live more than doubled, increasing our shop sales performance by 70% compared to the previous campaign,” shares Mr. Lim, a representative of the brand.



Dato' Sri Aliff Syukri, renowned entrepreneur behind ShahidaDherbs shared, “Our Shopee journey has been nothing short of amazing, and the recent 9.9 campaign took it to the next level. With the strong support from Shopee, particularly through the 9.9 TV Show and Shopee Live, we achieved more than double of our sales from the previous month’s campaign. This incredible boost not only helped us exceed our targets, but also strengthened our connection with shoppers nationwide.”



Shopee Video: Powering Discovery Through Short-Form Content



Shopee Video proved to be a game-changer for product discovery, enabling sellers to reach new audiences through engaging short-form content and affiliate recommendations. By combining entertainment with authentic reviews, sellers gained visibility among shoppers actively looking for trusted suggestions.



During 9.9, sellers who tapped into Shopee Video saw up to 13X increase in orders compared to an average day, underscoring its effectiveness as a powerful conversion channel. Malaysians also saved RM32 million through Shopee Video purchases, further cementing its role in driving both discovery and sales.



AllGoodThings, an accessories hub selling a wide variety of electronics items, experienced a tremendous boost in visibility during the campaign. “Shopee Video drove our product discovery and engagement. Combined with attractive vouchers, this exposure translated directly into a steady 40% growth in sales from Shopee Video alone during the 9.9 campaign.”



Shopee Video engagement reached new heights, recording 60 million views on peak day, a sharp rise from last year, solidifying its role as a powerful engine of content-driven shopping.



Shopee Reinforces Its Role as Malaysia’s Trusted E-Commerce Platform



“9.9 Super Shopping Day highlights our commitment to being the most trusted e-commerce partner for Malaysians. With our Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat promise, we continue to make shopping more affordable, faster, and more engaging for everyone,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia.

