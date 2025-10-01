Finex Launched ‘Get X2’ Trading Competition to Celebrate the New Year

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 January 2025 - On December 24, Finex started a month-long promotion, offering an engaging trading experience with gifts and a generous 100% rebate. Titled “Get X2”, the promo allows participants to exchange traded lots for valuable gifts and raffle tickets, receiving weekly rebates for every traded lot. Collected tickets will enable participants to join the live draw and compete for the grand prize.

The promotion is only available exclusively to verified Finex traders with the Finex Trading application and MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Any existing or new trader automatically becomes a participant. To enjoy the full Get X2 experience, traders must activate rebates.

Agung Wisnuaji, CEO of Finex, said: “With Get X2, we are creating a place for our traders to feel the joy of year-end holidays and financial gains. The double benefit concept perfectly reflects this idea and rhymes with the festive New Year period—the time of celebrations and gifts”.

The active trading phase of the Finex - Get X2 promo ends on January 30. During this period, traders will trade lots to unlock digital and physical gifts, including subscriptions to trading services, Finex merchandise, gold, and high-tech devices.

January 31 will mark the promo’s finale, featuring the live raffle which requires participants to stake their collected tickets for a chance to win the grand prize – a BYD M6 car.

Derivative transactions involve high risks and high returns. By joining the Promo, you confirm that you have read and agreed to its terms and conditions.

https://finex.co.id/

https://www.facebook.com/finexbroker

https://www.instagram.com/finex_forex