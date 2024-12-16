KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - Local sellers and brands shone brightly during Shopee Malaysia’s 12.12 Birthday Sale, with first-time participants achieving an extraordinary 30X sales uplift compared to an average day. This remarkable growth reflects their dedication to meeting customers’ needs, as they leveraged Shopee’s full suite of features—including Shopee Live, Shopee Affiliate, vouchers, and more— to enhance engagement and connect with buyers nationwide.

Malaysians’ favourite local brands, such as Dr. Cardin, ELGINI MALAYSIA, Indah Pesona Concept Store, Panda Eyes Official Store, and Popi Official Store, generated some of the highest orders from their livestream sessions. Shopee Affiliates further bolstered visibility for sellers, driving 1 in 4 orders for local businesses, including allblue5367, HYGR, and Panna Lab. They also posted over 1 million Shopee Videos, significantly boosting visibility for local sellers.

Malaysians enjoyed substantial savings during the campaign, with over RM400 million in savings achieved through Shopee’s Lowest Price Guaranteed. Additionally, over 51 million Shopee Coins were claimed on Shopee Live, highlighting consumer’s participation during the streams and the great value and shoppers could enjoy during the event.

The diverse product categories on the platform further reflect how Shopee successfully meets Malaysians’ needs and preferences. Health & Beauty (Skincare), Home & Living (Home Improvement), and Groceries & Pets (Household Supplies) emerged as the top categories during 12.12, underscoring the variety of products available to shoppers. Popular search terms included women’s sandals, powerbanks, baju kurung, iPhone cases, and women’s blouses, while the most purchased items ranged from Muslimah jerseys to makeup foundations, facial tissues, and ready-to-eat dendeng.

“As we celebrate Shopee’s 9th anniversary, the 12.12 campaign has been a meaningful way to close the year, reflecting our commitment to empowering local businesses and delivering great shopping experiences. This year’s success is a testament to the dedication of our sellers, the engagement of our affiliates, and the trust of our customers. We’re excited for our 10th year ahead, with even more exciting plans in the works. We truly appreciate the support of everyone involved and look forward to continuing this journey of growth and success together,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing & Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia.

The 12.12 campaign highlighted Shopee’s role in supporting local businesses and connecting them with buyers across Malaysia. Beyond the Klang Valley, cities like Johor Bahru, Kinta, Seremban, Kuantan, and Kota Bharu were among top contributors by orders, reflecting Shopee’s commitment to reaching and serving Malaysians nationwide.

Hashtag: #ShopeeMY