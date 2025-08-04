FLAIR to Debut at Manufacturing World Nagoya 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - The Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre (FLAIR) will debut in Japan at Manufacturing World Nagoya 2025 (9-11 April, Port Messe Nagoya), showcasing advanced technologies to Japan’s manufacturing sector and fostering strategic collaborations to drive industrial innovation.

Manufacturing World Nagoya 2025: Inspiring Innovation and Uncovering New Opportunities in Manufacturing

Nagoya, a key manufacturing hub in Japan, hosts Manufacturing World Nagoya 2025 — Central Japan’s largest trade show for automotive, aerospace, and heavy industries. The event will spotlight cutting-edge technologies, including mechanical components, factory automation, additive manufacturing, and industrial cybersecurity, attracting over 30,000 professionals from R&D, production, and procurement. Exhibitors gain unmatched networking and business opportunities, while conferences offer insights from industry leaders on the latest trends and innovations.

FLAIR to Empower Japan’s Manufacturing Industry with Advanced Technologies and Intelligent Solutions

At the exhibition, FLAIR will showcase its mature industrial AI solutions and actively seek partnerships with leading manufacturing companies in the Chubu region. Recognising the region’s significance as Japan’s manufacturing heartland, FLAIR aims to help local businesses boost efficiency and quality while addressing global competition. Furthermore, FLAIR seeks to establish long-term collaborations with potential partners to drive innovation and development within the Chubu region’s manufacturing sector, fostering mutual success.

FLAIR will highlight its five commercially established spin-off platform solutions addressing: visual inspection, industrial product creation, next-generation warehouse logistics, low-code robotics, and sustainable green technologies, offering comprehensive support for the future of manufacturing.

FLAIR’s International R&D Team: Pioneering Industrial AI Innovation and Driving Global Transformation

FLAIR’s international R&D team brings together top global talent with deep expertise in AI and robotics. The team is dedicated to developing innovative solutions tailored to diverse industrial applications and expanding their global influence through commercialisation.

Backed by its world-class R&D team, FLAIR has earned numerous international accolades, including patents and inventions, underscoring its position as a leader in industrial AI innovation.

Visit FLAIR at Manufacturing World Nagoya 2025

FLAIR booth location: 23-80 at Manufacturing DX Expo

