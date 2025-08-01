Fresver Beauty Relocates Tampines Outlet to Simei to Meet Rising Demand for Personalised Wellness in the East

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2025 - Fresver Beauty, a trusted name in Singapore’s wellness and facial care industry since 1988, has relocated its Tampines outlet to a larger and more accessible space in Simei. The new outlet officially opened on 23rd July 2025, a move aimed at meeting growing demand in the East while enhancing customer comfort, accessibility, and service delivery.

This new location is conveniently surrounded by essential amenities, including major supermarkets, a wide variety of eateries, and family-friendly establishments, making it a vibrant and accessible spot for customers to enjoy personalised facial and wellness sessions without disrupting their daily routine.

Purpose-Driven Relocation to Enhance Capacity and Customer Experience

Fresver Beauty’s decision to relocate is rooted in a sharp increase in demand for its award-winning facial treatments and personalised wellness services. The new Simei outlet, now equipped with 9 treatment rooms, allows for greater capacity and improved scheduling flexibility, ensuring a more seamless and comfortable experience for every customer.

“This relocation wasn’t just a change in address—it was a strategic move to serve our customers better.” “We responded to what our clients need: more space, more services, and a more convenient experience from the moment they step out of the MRT.”

The move has also allowed Fresver Beauty to reach new groups of customers, including airline service crew members who appreciate the outlet’s accessibility and peaceful environment—a welcome escape in between hectic travel schedules.

With its calming interiors, thoughtfully designed layout, and modern facilities, the Simei outlet is built to deliver elevated personalised wellness experiences in every visit.

A New Chapter of Beauty and Wellness Begins

With the Simei outlet now open, Fresver Beauty marks a fresh milestone in its journey to bring trusted, effective, and heartfelt care to more customers. The new space not only allows for greater treatment capacity, but also provides a calm and inviting environment that many, both new and existing customers, have come to appreciate.

Among them is Ms Caroline, a long-time client of over 12 years. She shared, “I’ve been with Fresver Beauty for over a decade, and I must say, the new Simei outlet is a wonderful change. It’s spacious, peaceful, and incredibly convenient. Every visit feels like a treat, and I truly appreciate the thought that went into creating this new space.”

This latest move reaffirms Fresver Beauty’s continued commitment to evolving with the needs of its community, offering not just beauty solutions but holistic experiences that restore, renew, and uplift.

https://www.fresver.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/fresver

https://www.instagram.com/fresverbeauty/

Hashtag: #FresverBeauty #Facial #BodyWellness #SimeiFacial

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.