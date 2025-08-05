Gaga Macau Re-defines Café Culture with Art and Wellness at Galaxy Macau’s Newest Lifestyle Dining Outpost

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (”Galaxy Macau”) today officially opened gaga, the Shenzhen-born dining group’s 99th outlet and first-ever non-mainland location, in Macau. In a natural evolution for China’s most design-conscious dining collective, gaga’s new outpost on Galaxy Promenade is the latest addition to the luxury resort’s compelling array of global dining attractions.

True to form, gaga enlisted emerging Mainland artists to create site-specific works for the Macau branch that blur the boundaries between gallery and gastropub – in a signature move for gaga, which treats its locations as a hub for artistic expression.

“We’re not just serving food, we’re curating moments,“ says Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau at Galaxy Entertainment Group. “Amid our constellation of 120 culinary destinations at Galaxy Macau, gaga arrives as something altogether unique and considered. This is restorative dining. Curated cuisine. A space where Art, Nature, and Wellness converge on your plate with the elegance of a brushstroke. In a world that moves at breakneck speed, we offer our valued guests the radical act of slowing down, savoring, and reconnecting with what truly sustains us.”

Since opening in 2010, gaga has become the go-to for the brand’s dedicated devotees: gaga “lifestylers”. At Galaxy, the space embodies what gaga calls its “Macau vacation” philosophy – a wellness-forward ethos that nourishes mindful respites from urban velocity. The Macau iteration also promises the ‘all-day chill’ experience that has made the brand indispensable to urbanites seeking what gaga founder, Ms. Camellia Feng, calls “beautiful pauses”.

Set within breezy alfresco surrounds, the newly opened gaga café at Galaxy Macau is enhanced by the brand’s laidback blend of art, nature, and wellness. The opening ceremony took inspiration from this concept, inviting up-and-coming artists from the Chinese Mainland to a signature ‘gaga Table’ for sharing sessions and to introduce their artworks – as displayed at gaga Macau, while tapping into gaga’s ‘art-meets-lifestyle’ café culture.

The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer — Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Steven Tan, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Jason Nandwani, Assistant Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Kim Leung, Assistant Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group; and Ms. Camellia Feng, Chief Executive Officer of gaga; Ms. Nancy Yin, co-partner of gaga; Mr. Andy Zhou, Vice President of Front of House Operations of gaga; Mr. Andy Zhu, Vice President of Kitchen Operations of gaga, and Mr. Theo Tang, Senior Branding Marketing Director of gaga.

Founded in Shenzhen in 2010, gaga has become a much-loved sanctuary for soulful diners, curious connoisseurs, and urbanites seeking a pause from the bustle of city life. Celebrating food as a medium for connection, relaxation, and joy, gaga is also known for embracing the beauty of nature by crafting distinctive spaces that blur the lines between the urban landscape and the outdoors.

The brand’s founding ethos of “All-Day Chill” is reflected in its menu, which pays tribute to life’s simple pleasures and the notion of enriching lives through food, social bonding, and mindful living. gaga’s signature dishes embody its spirit, alongside exclusive dishes and specially designed merchandise – available only in Macau. The menu at gaga also features food and drinks that combine tradition with innovation, such as the Tea Sangria, a refreshing blend of tea and fresh fruit that offers a novel perspective on a timeless beverage. At gaga at Galaxy Macau, diners can also look forward to enjoying ‘Macau-exclusive’ specials such as Shrimp Paste Seafood Pasta, and Serradura Cake. while highlights include The Full Gaga Brunch, Half Lobster Benedict, Gaga Fruit Tea, Charred 250 Days Grain Fed Black Angus Ribeye, Wagyu Beef Sliders and the Gaga Super Salad.

Following Gaga at Galaxy Macau’s grand opening, Galaxy Promenade will unveil a series of spectacular shopping privileges and social media-worthy activities this August — featuring beauty & wellness experience and an exciting fitness pop-up. Guests can also enjoy exclusive privileges at designated athleisure brands and restaurants including gaga, indulging in a one-stop wellness lifestyle experience.

