$!Galaxy Macau™ and SCMP Learn Team Up to Inspire New Educational Pathways at Pioneering Parents’ Talk Held at GICC

Leading Education Experts Gather to Shape Conversations Around Global Education for the Next Generation

Galaxy Macau, in collaboration with South China Morning Post Learn (SCMP Learn), proudly hosted a landmark educational seminar—Parents’ Talk—on the afternoon of the 23rd at the GICC.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, in collaboration with South China Morning Post Learn (SCMP Learn), proudly hosted a landmark educational seminar—entitled “Galaxy Macau Presents Parents’ Talk: Pathways to World-Class Education” on the afternoon of the 23rd at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). Attracting over 200 parents, students, and education professionals from Hong Kong and Macau, in partnership with SCMP Learn, this exclusive forum explored how parents can navigate the evolving global education landscape, from elite UK boarding schools to Ivy League university admissions. Through expert-led discussions, networking opportunities, and direct engagement with top educators and alumni, attendees were able to gain invaluable guidance on ensuring their child’s academic success in a rapidly changing world. Attendees engaged in 150 minutes of enriching discussions with leading global education specialists; equipping them with valuable insights into pathways leading to a world-class education for their children. Expert Insights on Educational Trends The seminar illuminated current admission trends for international students and key developments shaping prestigious schools in the UK and US. Notable speakers included Mr. Gareth Collier, former principal of Cardiff Sixth Form College; Mr. Tony Darby, principal of Rugby School Japan; Ms. Becky Wikins, Director of Admissions and Marketing at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School; Ms. Ruth Benny, founder of Top Schools; and Mr. David Milner, Director of Marketing and International Relations at Sedbergh School. The panel also featured seasoned admissions consultants and distinguished Ivy League alumni.

During four carefully curated panel discussions, experts delved into the unique attributes of British boarding schools, highlighting innovative curricula, pastoral care, cultural support, and pathways to further education. They emphasized that a boarding school education can nurture not only academic excellence, but also independence and holistic development. Parents were encouraged to make informed choices about schools and to foster trusting relationships with educators. Top consultants shared effective application strategies during the “Preparing for Top University Admissions from Boarding Schools” panel, discussing prevailing trends and recent developments in US higher education that influence admissions decisions. “In Conversation with Ivy League Alumni”, showcased distinguished alumni from Harvard, Yale, and other elite institutions shared their inspiring success stories. The seminar also explored educational transformations in the age of artificial intelligence, with speakers presenting innovative ideas that resonate with today’s dynamic global landscape. In addition, HSBC Life (International) providing an invaluable guiding sessions on critical financial planning for parents sending their children to schools and universities globally. The event also featured a series of engaging “Coffee Roundtables,“ where parents had the opportunity to connect directly with experts on personalized concerns regarding their children’s development. One parent remarked on the value of these intimate discussions, which offered tailored advice for navigating the competitive admissions landscape.