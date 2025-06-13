Galaxy Macau Celebrates Standout Industry Recognition with 20 Award Wins at Tatler Best Awards 2025 Hong Kong and Macau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ (”Galaxy Macau”) the world-class luxury resort, is proud to celebrate a total of 20 of its restaurants, bars, and hotels at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel being recognised at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025. Making it the most awarded luxury resort in Macau, these remarkable achievements highlight Galaxy Macau’s unwavering dedication to pursuing excellence. This recognition solidifies the city’s homegrown talent and Galaxy Macau as a leader in the global hospitality industry, reaffirming Macau as a world-class destination.



A Stellar Array of Eight Best-in-Class Accolades by Tatler

Among all 200 carefully judged venues across Hong Kong and Macau, a stellar line-up of establishments and individuals at Galaxy Macau were recognized as Tatler Best-in-Class – Macau, for their dedication to redefining excellence. Raffles at Galaxy Macau, named “Best New Hotel”, was also home to several award-winning establishments – Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, awarded the coveted “Best New Restaurant” in its first year of operation; with Teppanyaki Shou recognized for “Best Design Restaurant”; and Raffles Lounge & Terrace scooping the “Best Design Bar” award. Among all, Long Bar garnered twin Best-in-Class accolades, being credited in the Tatler Best 20 Bars – Macau, as “Best New Bar”, in parallel, winning “Rising Star” of Best-in-Class Bars, as awarded to Long Bar’s Chief Mixologist and Bar Manager, Nokoy Mak for being an exemplar of homegrown talent.