Galaxy Macau Collaborates with International Pastry Maestros to Embrace Springtime “Ode to Spring” Afternoon Tea is Now Available

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Embracing the arrival of spring, Galaxy Macau™ (hereafter referred to as “Galaxy Macau”) – a world-class luxury integrated resort –unveils the captivating new “The Art of Patisserie Collaboration Series - Ode to Spring”. This series has been co-created by globally renowned pastry masters, promising an unparalleled indulgence filled with the blessings and delightful surprises of the season. The “Ode to Spring” artisan pastry afternoon tea is a collaboration between Galaxy Macau and French dairy products’ brand Elle & Vire Professionnel, featuring Chef Yam Lok Hin, Executive Pastry Chef of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau™ (hereafter referred to as “Broadway Macau”) , alongside Chef Chong Ko Wai, the Malaysian Ambassador for Elle & Vire Professionnel, acclaimed as the “Cake Architect.” Both chefs boast remarkable legacies in the global pastry world, known for their artistic finesse and refined craftsmanship, making this collaboration undoubtedly a feast of high-end artistry. This delicious springtime celebration will be available from March to May at CHA BEI and the Raffles Lounge & Terrace at Galaxy Macau.

Stepping into CHA BEI, where it feels like a garden, the “Ode to Spring” afternoon tea is presented with a mini flower tree, featuring crystal dessert spheres hanging from its branches, surrounded by an enticing array of treats. The “Ode to Spring” afternoon tea, featuring four savory delicacies and six exquisitely crafted desserts, promising an afternoon of unparalleled elegance and indulgence. The desserts, made with Elle & Vire Professionnel’s top-tier ingredients, are adorned with floral accents, including a lavender honey, apricot and white chocolate mousse tart; a hibiscus, chocolate, and berries dessert; a light and fresh jasmine berry mousse; a fruity mango basket; a soft strawberry filo pastry; and a rich caramel cheesecake. The savory offerings include crispy mushrooms, potato rock, sakura shrimp toast, cheese croquettes cacio e pepe, and spicy salmon tart—each harmoniously blending flavors for a delightful experience. Paired with the special drink “Red Mist”, made with passion fruit, hibiscus, and calamansi, guests can enjoy this much-anticipated gastronomic journey for only MOP 598 for two, which includes a welcome drink for each guest, ensuring a wonderful springtime experience at CHA BEI.

At the Raffles Lounge & Terrace, dive into the refreshing sweetness of the Chamomile Yuzu Cake, marvel at the Geranium Berry Cake presented as a flower basket, and don’t forget to take photos of the Chocolate and Verbena Cake, delicately crafted in the shape of a mini log. All these treats and more are available for a limited time at the magnificent lobby lounge of Raffles at Galaxy Macau. Whether enjoyed with friends and family or experienced in peaceful solitude, this spring afternoon tea offers the ideal setting for a luxurious ambiance and a memorable experience. On February 27, the exclusive master class with chefs and tea party for “Ode to Spring” was held at CHA BEI. The two master chefs demonstrated how to create exquisite cream puffs using high-quality ingredients from Elle & Vire Professionnel, while enjoyed a sneak peek of the spring-inspired afternoon tea. “Ode to Spring” Media Showcase was also held on February 28. In the event, Mr. Steven Tan, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group, said in his speech: “We are delighted to partner with Elle & Vire Professionnel for this series. As a leader in their field, they share the same values and ambitions in creating top-notch gastronomy events and collaborations as Galaxy Macau does. We look forward to welcoming more creative sparks from around the world and showcasing their exciting gastronomic creations in our outlets. The Art of Patisserie Collaboration Series truly highlights Galaxy Macau’s commitment to delivering world-class dining experiences.” Afterwards, invited media and guests visited the open kitchen at CHA BEI, engaging in interactive discussions with the chefs in a relaxed and warm setting.”

As the Executive Pastry Chef of StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau, Chef Hin upholds the high standards of Galaxy Macau, continuously striving for excellence in the quality of each pastry. He skillfully blends exquisite pastry techniques from around the world into every creation. Chef Hin was trained at the prestigious L’Ecole Lenôtre in Paris and L’Ecole Valrhona in Tokyo, honing his pastry skills in several Michelin-starred restaurants. He was the Silver winner at the 2017 Valrhona C3 Chocolate Competition in North America. At the 2024 Constance Festival Culinaire, Chef Hin even took the coveted award for “Best Artistic Piece” and was the winner of “Pierre Hermé Trophy”. The “Ode to Spring” afternoon tea marks the beginning of a new series of pastry art collaborations featuring the renowned pastry chefs at Galaxy Macau. In the future, more and more world-renowned pastry chefs will be invited continue crafting a symphony of flavors and creativity that celebrate “The Dining Destination In Asia”. Galaxy Macau “The Art of Patisserie Collaboration Series - Ode to Spring” Date: Now until May 31 Location: CHA BEI and Raffles Lounge at Galaxy Macau