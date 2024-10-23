$!Galaxy Macau™ Presents: Galaxy Opera Gala with Plácido Domingo and Guests Lighted up Galaxy Macau with an Unforgettable Evening of World-Class Entertainment

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2024 - The much-anticipated “Galaxy Opera Gala with Plácido Domingo and Guests” took place on Sunday October 20 at the stunning Galaxy International Convention Center in Macau, drawing a diverse crowd of music lovers and cultural enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening of sublime entertainment. Marking its first world-class opera gala, Galaxy Macau™ welcomed the legendary opera singer Plácido Domingo alongside three rising stars from China and Italy, as well as the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, to create a captivating cross-cultural musical experience. The performance reached a delightfully unexpected climax when world-renowned Chinese tenor from Hong Kong Warren Mok, BBS, MH surprised the audience with a guest appearance, the four soloists joining on stage for a memorable finale.

Orchestra performing the overture to Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.” As Domingo stepped gracefully onto the stage, the audience erupted into enthusiastic applause and cheers, providing a fitting welcome for one of opera’s most legendary figures. Domingo then showcased his incredible talent throughout the gala, performing five classic opera pieces, including “Andrea Chénier,“ “Macbeth,“ “The Merry Widow,“ “The Sparrow Hawks,“ and “The Wild Cat” His powerful voice resonated beautifully, conveying the emotions of each piece and captivating everyone present. After the program concluded, the resounding applause and cheers continued, prompting Domingo to return for an encore, during which he performed five more of the best-loved pieces from his extensive repertoire, including No puede ser from “La tabernera del Puerto”, Amor, vida de mi vida from “La maravilla”, and Libiamo from “La Traviata”, together with other famous art songs: Non ti scordar di me by E.De Curtis, and Granada by Agustín Lara.

Domingo’s engaging interactions with his fellow performers further enhanced the joyful atmosphere of the evening, while the compelling performances by Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi, Italy based Chinese soprano Bingbing Wang, and Italian-German mezzo-soprano Anna-Doris Capitelli left the audience spellbound. Each aria concluded with rapturous applause, and the audience’s enthusiastic reactions drove the performers on to even greater heights. As the night ended, the audience erupted into heartfelt applause, paying tribute to a majestic performance by the iconic 83-year-old artist.