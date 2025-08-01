GAOC Group of Companies Shines at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Philippines with Triple Win

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2025 - GAOC Group of Companies (GGC) is the largest dental conglomerate in the Philippines, led by its flagship clinic, Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC). GGC provides comprehensive dental services, including advanced surgeries and implantology. The group encompasses a plethora of reputable brands, including Novodental, a mid-tier chain offering general and cosmetic dentistry and Samura Dental Laboratory, a leading provider of dental prosthetics.

Recognized for its impressive achievements, GGC took home 3 accolades at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Philippines Chapter. The group was honored with the Corporate Excellence Award while the company’s chairman and CEO, Dr Steve Mark Gan, was awarded the Master Entrepreneur Award for his visionary leadership. The group’s Novodental Philippines was also recognized with the Fast Enterprise Award for becoming one of the fastest-growing dental networks in the country.

Novodental offers a comprehensive range of dental services, from preventative care to advanced procedures like orthodontics and implantology. It caters to both local residents and international patients seeking high-quality, affordable dental care. To enhance patient care, Novodental embraces innovation through the adoption of digital technologies. This includes digital imaging and CAD/CAM systems, which improve diagnostic accuracy, streamline treatment, and enhance patient satisfaction.

Well-deserving of the Master Entrepreneur Award, Dr. Gan honed his expertise in the United States, completing a Residency in Advanced Prosthodontics at the University of Southern California (USC) and a Residency in Prosthodontic Osseointegrated Implants at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He returned to the Philippines with a vision of transforming the country’s dental industry into a global leader. Armed with world-class training, he established GAOC, driven by his entrepreneurial spirit, expertise, and passion for excellence. Today, GAOC remains a leading force in dental care.

GGC fosters a dynamic work environment emphasizing growth, camaraderie, and community. The company also prioritizes employee well-being and actively engages in corporate social responsibility through dental missions. Believing that education is a never-ending process, the GAOC Dental Academy offers diverse training programs where participants benefit from training seminars featuring a wide range of expertise, with both international and local lecturers contributing their knowledge.

GGC has achieved multiple prestigious awards over the years, demonstrating its excellence in dental care and highlighting its role in promoting the Philippines as a top destination for international dental patients. Looking ahead, GGC aims to expand its local and international presence, particularly in dental tourism. The group plans to invest in advanced technologies and focus on innovation and patient care to maintain its position as a global leader in the dental industry.

