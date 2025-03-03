Gaw Capital Partners Announces Strategic Investment in NPX Point Avenue

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners today announces a strategic investment, through a fund under its management, in NPX Point Avenue, a leading K-12 education group providing innovative and high-quality educational solutions in Hanoi, Vietnam. This move aligns with Gaw Capital Education Platform’s long-term vision, supported by notable projects across Asia under the same platform.

The decision to invest in True North International School (TNIS) and Point Avenue, both under the umbrella of the NPX Point Avenue group, extends beyond Gaw Capital’s confidence in the group’s business alone, encompassing the broader landscape of educational development in the Vietnam market.

TNIS is one of the most innovative and entrepreneurial K-12 schools in Vietnam with a focus on its 4 Pillars of Excellence: Character, Fitness & Wellness, Academic Rigor, and Global Citizenry, creating an active lifestyle for students centered around healthy choices. TNIS received the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) accreditation for a six-year term, a STEM.org accreditation, and is one of the few schools offering over 15 Advanced Placement (AP) courses while serving as a SAT and AP testing center in the heart of Ha Dong District of Hanoi. TNIS has state-of-the-art facilities: grass football pitch, indoor heated swimming pool, indoor gym, makerspaces, multifunctional spaces, and 50 classrooms with a total capacity of 1,000 students from Grades K-12. The TNIS guiding principles are its 3C’s: Children First, Culture Always, Community Forever. Complemented by Point Avenue’s innovative learning methodologies and career preparedness programs, students in NPX Point Avenue benefit from a well-rounded education that equips them with a competitive edge, ensuring their preparedness for the dynamic future ahead.

Herbin Koh, Head of Growth Equity Platform at Gaw Capital Partners, said, “This strategic investment symbolizes Gaw Capital’s continuous commitment to make responsible investments that generate positive impact to the wider society while balancing our financial interests. We are excited to continue to support NPX Point Avenue group’s mission to provide quality K-12 education to the next generation of future leaders in Vietnam and beyond.”

Danny Hwang, Founder and CEO of NPX Point Avenue, added, “We are thrilled to have Gaw Capital as our majority shareholder and receive their strong endorsement. With robust backing from Gaw Capital, a leading private equity firm focused in Asia, NPX Point Avenue is empowered to deliver elite and comprehensive education, ensuring a solid foundation for students’ academic and professional success.”

Gaw Capital, through its Education Platform, has invested in initiatives such as an early childhood education group in Singapore and, Stellart International School of Arts, an international arts school in Southern China. All these ventures demonstrate the firm’s dedication to investing in ways that create positive impact while upholding our financial objectives.