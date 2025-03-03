TAPAH: Perak BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has urged all BN component parties, Friends of BN, and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to intensify efforts to secure victory for BN in the upcoming Ayer Kuning state by-election.

He said all parties should focus on their respective areas to effectively gain voter support.

“Today, I held a meeting with party leaders from Friends of BN, who we know have strong influence among their members and supporters, in addition to MCA and MIC.

“Tomorrow, we will meet with PH component party leaders, and if all parties can secure the backing of their supporters, I am confident BN will win by a significant margin,” he said at a press conference after the Tapah BN Committee Meeting here today. Also present was UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Saarani said that so far, the joint efforts of BN and PH under the Unity Government had been running smoothly, with strong cooperation among the leadership.

Meanwhile, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said BN component parties would abide by any decision made by the top leadership to ensure the coalition retained the seat.

MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, echoing Saravanan’s sentiments, reminded BN members to remain vigilant against the strategies of political opponents and not to underestimate the challenges in the Ayer Kuning by-election.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting this Friday regarding the by-election for the Ayer Kuning state seat in Perak following the casual vacancy due to the passing of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, on Feb 22.

Ishsam, 59, died of a heart attack after participating in the Four-Cornered Football Championship at the City Stadium in George Town, Penang.

In the 15th General Election (GE15) in November 2022, Ishsam, who was also the Tapah UMNO Division chief, won the seat with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered contest.