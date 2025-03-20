$!GEAR Industries’s Groundbreaking Success - A Historic Moment at IDEX 2025 – Hong Kong’s First Representative Shines On The Global Stage

World’s Lightest Ballistic Plate HPS-4 - Award Winning Design at IDEX Innovation Trail, Revolutionary Material Leads New Era in Security Sector

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - GEAR Industries Limited — a Hong Kong-based company specializing in tailored defence solutions. With a strong focus on leveraging proprietary materials, GEAR is at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to raising security and safety standards across various industries. With a team of experts from diverse fields, GEAR fosters a culture of interdisciplinary collaboration, driving breakthrough advancements in defensive gear. Like the intricate interlocking gears of a mechanism, GEAR’s unwavering aim is to synchronize endeavors and accelerate progress towards a future that is both safer and more secure.

GEAR Industries Takes the Global Stage by Storm — CEO Jeffery Wu Leads Team in Continuous Innovation, Creating a Stunning International Debut at IDEX 2025 GEAR made its debut at IDEX 2025, held in Abu Dhabi from February 17 to 21, 2025, marking a historic milestone as the first Hong Kong enterprise ever invited to participate in this prestigious event. At this year’s international defence exhibition, the HPS-4 Ballistic Hard Plate has been selected as one of the Top 20 Innovations for the IDEX Innovation Trail 2025. IDEX is a leading global event in the defence sector, showcasing cutting-edge defence technologies and facilitating cooperation among international defence entities. It attracts top industry leaders, decision-makers, and military personnel from around the world. Making a splash in its first exhibition participation not only highlights GEAR’s outstanding technical capabilities but also marks a significant milestone for Hong Kong enterprises showcasing innovative potential on the international stage. Founded in 2019, GEAR’s professional team has been dedicated to developing world-class security equipment through breakthrough research in materials engineering. They have created advanced protective solutions that meet clients’ specific requirements. Its revolutionary composite materials have been highly acclaimed for their exceptional performance and application flexibility. With an expanding product line and commitment to superior quality, GEAR has become a trusted long-term partner for security agencies and law enforcement units. GearXFiber & InvXble - Revolutionary Composite Material GearXFiber is a groundbreaking composite material developed by GEAR’s expert team, specifically designed for enhanced performance in protective gear and defensive equipment. Meeting the highest international standards — such as NIJ, GA, VPAM, and STANAG — GearXFiber has achieved patented status as a world-class technology, ideal for military applications focused on protection and safety. Notably, it is one of the lightest materials on the market, offering exceptional customization flexibility.