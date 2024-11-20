HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited (”Generali Hong Kong”) has been assigned an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of ‘A’ (Strong) by Fitch Ratings, with a ‘Stable’ Outlook.

Mr. Alessandro Lavenia, Chief Financial Officer of Generali Hong Kong, said, “This recognition from Fitch Ratings is a major milestone for Generali Hong Kong and a testament to our sustainable growth and robust financial management. By combining our local knowledge with Generali’s global expertise, we are dedicated to becoming the Lifetime Partner of our customers by providing innovative and comprehensive insurance solutions to meet their evolving needs.”

This rating reflects Generali Hong Kong’s strong capitalization and improving financial performance. Fitch also acknowledged Generali Hong Kong’s strategic importance as a ‘Very Important’ operating subsidiary within Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Generali Group). Additionally, Fitch highlighted Generali Hong Kong’s conservative investment strategy and prudent risk management, which further reinforce its financial stability.

Please find the press release issued by Fitch Ratings here.

