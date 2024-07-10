HONG KONG SAR - 10 July 2024 - Generali Hong Kong has achieved significant recognition at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024, receiving two prestigious awards that underscore its excellence in social media engagement and product innovation.

The two awards received by Generali Hong Kong include:

Social Media Initiative of the Year

New Insurance Product of the Year

The award recognizes Generali Hong Kong’s exceptional performance and strategic approach to its social media channels, which have proven to be highly effective in engaging with its target audience, building brand awareness, and driving business growth. Over the past year, the company has consistently delivered a strong social media presence that has set it apart through creative and engaging content. Through a comprehensive content strategy that combines visually-appealing graphics, thought-provoking insights resonating to the daily lives and needs of the public, and genuine customer interactions, Generali Hong Kong has successfully cultivated a loyal and engaged following across multiple platforms, deeply building its brand presence. Additionally, it underscores our dedication to developing innovative and comprehensive whole of life critical illness insurance products that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Generali Hong Kong has received “Social Media Initiative of the Year” and “New Insurance Product of the Year” awards at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024.

Ms. Ady Law, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer of Generali Hong Kong, said, “We are honored to receive the Social Media Initiative of the Year award. This recognition reflects our commitment to leveraging digital platforms to connect with our customer and community in impactful and meaningful ways. Our social media strategy is designed to engage and support our customers, ensuring we stay connected and responsive to their needs. Recognizing the pivotal role of digital marketing, we have been diligently investing resources to establish a comprehensive online platform. Our objective is to deliver the most timely and relevant information to the public, thereby cultivating a deeply loyal brand image.

Mr. Ronald Tse, Chief Actuary and Chief Product Officer of Generali Hong Kong, said, “Receiving the New Insurance Product of the Year award is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and our commitment to being a Lifetime Partner to our customers. We are committed to offering innovative and comprehensive protection against critical illnesses, providing our customers with financial security and peace of mind.”

The Insurance Asia Awards annually recognize insurance companies across Asia that demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation. These awards acknowledge companies that go beyond the ordinary and significantly influence the lives of their customers with exceptional insurance products, services, and solutions.

