“Genius Painter - Future Leader” by Childlike Art: Discover Tomorrow’s Artistic Greats at Tai Yau Plaza

HONG KONG SAR - 14 July 2024 - This summer, Tai Yau Plaza in Wan Chai transforms into a vibrant canvas for the “Genius Painter - Future Leader” exhibition, curated by Childlike Art and spotlighting the extraordinary talents of prodigious young artists. From July 15 to July 30, 2024, the public is invited to explore an awe-inspiring collection of artworks by children celebrated for their precocious artistic skills.

Exhibition Highlights

“Genius Painter - Future Leader” offers an eclectic mix of styles and mediums, with each young artist bringing a unique perspective:

Scarlett Charles: Dive into the dreamy and mystical realms crafted by this British prodigy, skilled in Chinese painting, oil painting, and multimedia.

Liz Tsang, a student of Ying Wa Girls’ School: Witness the future of art through Liz’s digital paintings, where traditional techniques meet cutting-edge technology.

Ethan Shum: Be amazed by the sophistication of seven-year-old Ethan’s pointillism, echoing the mastery of Paul Signac.

Many others young artist from ISF, St. Paul’s Coed.: Experience the award-winning creativity of these newcomers, whose works are as rich in imagination as they are in execution.

Also, with the participation of St. Joseph primary school students to share their dream career by their paintings.

Cultivating Tomorrow’s Icons

Behind these young visionaries is Childlike Art, an institution dedicated to nurturing the next generation of creative leaders. “In an era dominated by AI, fostering human creativity is more important than ever,“ asserts Chow, a Childlike Art instructor and part-time university lecturer who focus on children art education. “Art and creativity are essential for future growth, and cultivating these skills from a young age is our mission.”

Childlike Art’s holistic approach includes a spectrum of disciplines from Western painting and Chinese painting to calligraphy and sculpture, supporting students from their initial steps to professional achievements. With partnerships with prestigious schools and a track record of alumni success in top art universities, Childlike Art is shaping the artistic landscape of the future.

A Celebration of Artistic Excellence

Visit “Genius Painter - Future Leader” to witness the emergence of the next great artists. This exhibition, curated by Childlike Art, is more than a display; it is a manifesto of the enduring power of creativity, showcasing how art can encapsulate truth, beauty, and goodness.

Join us at Tai Yau Plaza from July 15 to 30 and be part of a movement that is painting tomorrow’s future today.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.