GKSD and the World Economic Forum Establish a Collaborative Partnership to Transform the Landscape of Equitable Healthcare Globally

MILAN, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2024 - GKSD Investmet Holding and the World Economic Forum signed a partnership to enhance global health and wellbeing. At the World Economic Forum Head Quarters in Geneva, Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum and Mr. Kamel Ghribi, Founder and President of GKSD Investment Holding, joined forces to sign a groundbreaking partnership agreement that aims to transform the trajectory of equitable healthcare.

The agreement marks a collaboration that will boost efforts in crucial sectors such as Healthcare, Environmental Technologies, Energy, Trade, and Geopolitics. The partnership will also focus on transformative initiatives, including Health Equity, Women’s Health, Energy Transition, and Foreign Direct Investment, in alignment with the EU Green Deal.

GKSD, as a new partner of the World Economic Forum will work to identify the areas in which their expertise and excellence can be brought to the table on high profile projects.There are a number of potential projects and scopes to be explored around healthcare using AI-enabled technologies that enhance medical practices and the quality of patient care worldwide, with particular focus on the most vulnerable.

GKSD Chairman Kamel Ghribi stated “Energy equity and access to green environmental technologies are at the forefront of how we will approach these projects. We are keen to explore together with the WEF these areas as they fall in line with universal healthcare and affordable services for all. GKSD is proud of its mission to help build a brighter, healthier, and more sustainable future for all. By aligning to the SDG global vision, we all can achieve a better quality of life.”

