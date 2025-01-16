Global finance leaders set tone for 2025 at the Asian Financial Forum

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - The 18th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) concluded successfully on January 14 after a two-day run at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, which drew more than 3,600 participants, including over 130 high-level speakers, and facilitated 700-plus one-on-one AFF Deal-making meetings to link up sources of funds with investment projects around the globe.

Co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) under the theme Powering the Next Growth Engine, the atmosphere at AFF “was vibrant and charged with positive energy”.

As the year’s first large-scale international financial and business event in the region, AFF 2025 leveraged Hong Kong’s role as an international financial centre to strengthen the international communication platform, foster multilateral cooperation and promote mutually beneficial outcomes.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee met with visiting senior officials of foreign governments and the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Jin Liqun, expressing gratitude to them for serving as speakers at the AFF. Mr Lee said that as a member of the AIIB, Hong Kong would make good use of its own robust financial system and unique advantages in bridging Eastern and Western cultures to contribute to the long-term development of the AIIB.

In line with the HKSAR Government’s initiatives to promote sustainable development, one of the sessions featured experts including Sue Lloyd, Vice Chair of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), who delved into the adoption of financial disclosure standards to enhance confidence in Hong Kong’s capital markets.

Another highlight of AFF 2025 was the inaugural Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Chapter, connecting finance leaders from Hong Kong and GCC member states with a view to strengthening bilateral financial cooperation and investment.