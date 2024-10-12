$!Global Food Partners’ Impact Incentives Program Drives Vietnam’s Largest Transition to Cage-free Egg Production

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 December 2024 - Global Food Partners (GFP) has partnered with Nguyen Gia Livestock Production Cooperative, led by Mr. Nguyen Huu Tue, one of North Vietnam’s largest egg producers, to spearhead the country’s largest transition from caged to cage-free egg production. With a flock of approximately 50,000 laying hens, the Cooperative will achieve 100% cage-free operations in 2025 through GFP’s technical expertise and Impact Incentives program. This groundbreaking initiative not only supports Vietnam’s growing demand for responsibly sourced eggs but also empowers local producers to meet the 2025 cage-free commitments of food and hospitality businesses across the region.

At a signing ceremony on 8 December 2024 in Hung Yen Province, stakeholders from across the food industry, local producers, and community leaders gathered to celebrate this partnership. The collaboration offers two solutions for food businesses looking to achieve cage-free commitments:

1. Direct Cage-Free Sourcing: Companies can purchase certified, physical cage-free eggs directly from Nguyen Gia Livestock Production Cooperative.

2. Impact Incentives Program: Businesses can also meet their cage-free commitments by purchasing Impact Incentives—cage-free credits that directly support Mr. Nguyen Huu Tue’s cage-free production and transition.

About Impact Incentives

GFP’s Impact Incentives program, the world’s first egg credit trading scheme, provides a flexible, cost-effective solution to sourcing challenges while driving sustainable change. By purchasing these credits, food companies can offset gaps in their supply chains, ensuring their cage-free commitments are met by December 2025.

For producers like Nguyen Gia Livestock Production Cooperative, Impact Incentives generate a premium income that funds the transition to cage-free systems, covers ongoing costs, and supports further expansion to meet increasing demand. This model empowers both corporates and farmers to achieve their sustainability and business goals collaboratively.

Technical Support and Capacity Building

As part of the partnership, GFP’s Science and Extension team provides tailored technical training and guidance, enabling Nguyen Gia Livestock Production Cooperative to adopt high-welfare farming practices, retrofit existing facilities, implement effective cage-free management, and achieve international welfare certification. With GFP’s support, the farm is on track to transition fully to cage-free operations in 2025, ensuring it can meet the needs of food and hospitality companies while improving long-term productivity and profitability.

Quotes from the Event

Elissa Lane, CEO of Global Food Partners, stated:

“We applaud the Nguyen Gia Livestock Production Cooperative for its commitment and leadership in cage-free production. Our Impact Incentives program drives the transition from caged to cage-free production and enables food businesses to meet their cage-free commitments on time in Vietnam and across Asia. By partnering with Mr. Tue and his team, we’re demonstrating how local producers can achieve profitable, high welfare, cage-free systems and support the transition to cage-free supply chains in Vietnam.”

Mr. Nguyen Huu Tue, owner of Nguyen Gia Livestock Production Cooperative, added:

“With GFP’s training and support, I’m confident in our ability to meet the rising demand for cage-free eggs, ensuring a better future for my farm and the local community. This partnership and my participation in GFP’s Impact Incentives program enable me to transition away from cages, enhance animal welfare, expand our operations, and contribute to a more sustainable and responsible food system in Vietnam.”

Driving Corporate Solutions Across Asia

This partnership is part of GFP’s broader mission to establish a sustainable, cage-free ecosystem across Asia. The Impact Incentives program and GFP’s technical expertise help food businesses overcome sourcing challenges, meet their commitments, and drive impact across their supply chains.