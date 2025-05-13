$!Global Superstar Ram Charan Unveils World’s First Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Singapore – Joined By His Beloved Dog Rhyme

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - Madame Tussauds Singapore, operated by Merlin Entertainments, proudly unveils the world’s first wax figure of Indian cinema megastar Ram Charan, immortalised in a first-ever dual celebrity and pet figures —alongside his beloved pet Rhyme.

The multi-talented actor came face-to-face with his figure for the first time at Madame Tussauds London, joined by his family and his father, legendary actor Mr. Chiranjeevi. The figure will then make its way to its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Singapore from 20th May 2025 onwards.

Ram Charan shared, “When I saw the figure for the first time, I was absolutely stunned. The likeness is unbelievable—from the expression to the stance to the exact detail of Rhyme by my side. It’s like looking in a mirror, and I’m so thrilled that fans around the world will get to experience me up close.”

The creation of Ram Charan’s wax figure was a feat of precision and artistry, with many months went into bringing both Ram Charan and Rhyme to life with astonishing detail. Every feature—from the subtle tilt of his head to the lifelike posture of Rhyme—was crafted with care to reflect the actor’s unique personality and calm confidence.

Jim Kempton, Principal Sculptor at Merlin Magic Making, commented, “What made this project so special was the chance to capture not just a global film icon, but the deep connection he shares with his dog, Rhyme. We worked closely with Ram to ensure every detail—from his posture and smile to Rhyme’s alert gaze—was perfect. This figure is a celebration of both his star power and his warmth as a person.”