Global Tourism Elites Gather for “Night of Hainan”

SANYA, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2025 – On June 7, more than 450 global tourism industry representatives met in Sanya, China, for the Night of Hainan Tourism Promotional Event, where they learned about the province’s tourism and cultural resources.

At the event, guests were amazed by Hainan’s natural beauty and cultural legacies showcased in the promotional video. They engaged in in-depth discussions on hot topics, including the latest visa-free policy for citizens from 85 countries, the opening of international air routes, and payment facilitation measures.

According to the Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports, Hainan’s visa-free policy for 59 countries, combined with China’s mutual visa exemption policy with 27 countries and unilateral visa waiver policy for 47 countries, allows ordinary passport holders from 85 countries to enter Hainan without a visa.

Tata Yam, director of Malaysian tour operator Tata Inn Holiday, said, “These policies have significantly reduced the cost of travel for international tourists, especially for the family vacationers.”

“Hainan has holiday facilities and an environment that are not inferior to those in other regions, and activities like this help everyone to gain a deeper understanding of the province’s tourism and culture,“ said Jijo Madhavappallil, managing director of Ashin City Tours and Travels. Optimistic about Hainan’s tourism potential, he added, “I believe that we can jointly develop more attractive products and bring new travel experiences to global tourists.”

During the event, guests will explore various parts of Hainan, conducting on-site inspections of its tourism resources, including tropical rainforest ecosystems, duty-free shopping facilities, and coastal resort amenities.

The Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports expressed enthusiasm for sharing the opportunities and achievements of Hainan’s Free Trade Port tourism and cultural sectors with global tourism industry partners. The goal is to foster mutual cultural and tourism exchanges, enabling international visitors to discover, understand, and embrace Hainan.

Hashtag: #NightofHainan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.