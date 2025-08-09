$!Gold market July 2025 overview and August 2025 preview: a monthly digest by the global broker Octa

July was a relatively quiet month for gold, at least by the recent standards. XAUUSD, the primary financial instrument for trading bullion, fluctuated in a very narrow 30-dollar range between roughly 3,270 and 3,300 per ounce (oz). This sideways trend, which has been in place since May, reflects a state of continuing market uncertainty. While gold did not set a new high after a strong performance in April, it remained comfortably above the $3,000 mark and managed to stay above the critical 100-day moving average despite coming close to breaching it. The previous month was notably calm, with no single day’s price change exceeding 1.6%, a rare occurrence for the typically volatile precious metal. Overall, investors and traders drove gold into a period of consolidation as they continued navigating a landscape of persistent geopolitical tensions, ongoing trade disputes, and shifting U.S. monetary policy expectations. Still, XAUUSD experienced its first monthly decline since December 2024, albeit a modest one of just 0.4%.

Although the general trading environment in the financial markets was anything but calm, XAUUSD offered a rather smooth ride for traders, as it was free from any significant market-moving events. We have singled out only a few significant ones:

Major market-moving events:

1 – 2 July. Gold surged over 1.6% in two days, as investors sought a safe haven following the U.S. Senate’s passage of a major tax-cut and spending bill. This new legislation, which is expected to create a $3 trillion deficit over the next decade, is widely believed to be highly inflationary. In addition, gold prices firmed after a weaker-than-expected ADP employment report fueled hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting rates sooner than anticipated.

11 July. XAUUSD gained more than 1% in a single trading day after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would impose a 35% tariff on Canadian imports and announced plans to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most other trading partners.

21 – 22 July. Over the course of two trading sessions, gold prices surged to a five-week high, gaining more than 2%. This climb was largely driven by rising market uncertainty ahead of an 1 August deadline, at which point the U.S. was scheduled to impose new tariffs on a number of countries.

23 – 30 July. Over a week-long period, gold prices declined steadily, primarily due to positive developments in international trade and a lack of anticipated interest rate cuts. Initially, the price of gold started to fall as progress was made on a trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union (EU), which followed a similar agreement with Japan. This easing of global trade tensions bolstered riskier assets like stocks and strengthened the U.S. dollar, making gold less attractive to investors. The decline was further exacerbated when the Fed, despite political pressure, held interest rates steady and offered no clear timeline for future cuts, which would have typically supported gold prices. Silver and other precious metals like platinum and palladium also experienced significant price drops throughout the week.

Fundamentals

Although gold entered a period of consolidation, the broader, long-term trend is still decidedly bullish, as gold’s price remains comfortably above key trendlines and MAs. Overall, chaotic U.S. trade policy, rising fears about the sustainability of the U.S. twin deficits (fiscal and trade), endless geopolitical tensions and political instability, and solid structural demand on the part of central banks helped keep the bullion’s price near all-time highs. Still, traders that continue to bet on future price increases should be cautious as record-high prices seem to have already started to dent physical demand for bullion.

China

As the world’s leading gold consumer, China’s purchasing activities can influence global gold markets significantly. The latest statistic on physical demand has been somewhat bearish. According to Reuters[1], net gold imports by China through Hong Kong dropped by nearly 60% in June compared to May, totaling 19.37 metric tons (mt). The import data aligns with a reported 3.5% decrease in China’s overall gold consumption during the first half of 2025.

India

India, the world’s second largest gold consumer, has also been under stress lately, as record-high prices are significantly reducing demand for gold jewelry. The World Gold Council (WGC) forecasts[2] Indian consumption will fall to a five-year low in 2025 and reach between 600 and 700 mt, a notable drop from the 802.8 mt consumed in 2024. Despite the overall decline, investment demand for gold is seeing a boost, with inflows into Indian gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) surging tenfold in June.

Switzerland

Switzerland’s crucial role in the global gold market is in refining and trading. The country is home to some of the world’s largest gold refineries, which process a significant portion of the world’s newly mined and recycled gold. Therefore, its customs data on gold exports may shed light on the overall demand situation.

Last month, Swiss Customs reported[3] that gold exports from the country surged 44% in June, reaching their highest level since March. This increase was primarily driven by a significant flow of gold from the U.S. to the UK, with the bullion passing through Swiss refineries. According to Swiss customs data, exports to the UK alone jumped to 83.8 mt in June from just 16.0 mt in May. This trend of gold returning to London vaults comes after billions of dollars worth of the metal were sent to the U.S. earlier in the year to hedge against potential tariffs that were ultimately not imposed. The London Bullion Market Association also reported a 2.1% month-on-month increase in gold held in London vaults in June, reaching the highest level since August 2023.

Central Banks

Central banks have been purchasing gold to diversify their reserves, lessen reliance on the U.S. dollar while also protecting against inflation and economic instability. Currently, there are no reasons to expect this trend to discontinue.

According to Bloomberg[4], the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC), China’s central bank added gold to its reserves in June for an eighth consecutive month. Other central banks, notably the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Bank of Russia (BoR), also continued to stockpile gold. Overall, central banks around the world bought over 400 mt of gold in the first half of 2025, according to estimates from Octa, a global broker. While this is a substantial amount, it’s actually about 20% less than what they purchased during the same period in 2024. Still, central banks continue to be net-buyers of gold and in total provide the largest source of demand for the bullion.

ETFs

Investors, both big and small, often buy gold-backed ETFs as a way to easily add gold to their portfolios for diversification. These funds are a key driver of demand in the gold market. Based on recent reports from the WGC[5], gold ETFs globally experienced a total inflow of 74.56 mt, with funds in North America accounting for nearly 60% of that increase (the date for July has not been released yet). According to LSEG, a financial firm, flows into physically-backed gold exchange-traded funds stood at just above 40 mt year-to-date with monthly outflows recorded only in January and May. However, there was also a minor outflow in the first week of July (see the chart below).

GOLD ETF MONTHLY FLOWS VS GOLD PRICE