$!Golden Bull Award 2024: Services Sector Lead Growth Among SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - The services sector continues to lead growth among SMEs. At the recently held Golden Bull Award 2024, 65.3 percent of all the winners were from the services sector, including in retail and wholesale, professional and business services, IT and education.

The manufacturing sector accounted for 23.9 percent of the winners, with the construction and agriculture sectors rounding up the rest of the winners at 9.4 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

This is in-line with the 2023 MSME Performance Report issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, where the services sector led the growth among SMEs, with a 6.5 percent jump in sectoral GDP versus 5.0 percent growth for all SMEs.

The Golden Bull Award is organised by Business Media International in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and has been held annually since 2002.

Minister of economy, Rafizi Ramli presented the awards to the winners, which are made up of SMEs of various sizes and from every state across the country. In his officiating address, the minister emphasised the importance of SMEs to the country, and encouraged the SMEs to focus on internationalisation and growth in productivity.

The 2024 program saw a significant increase in participation, with 2,662 nominations received, marking a 15% rise from the previous year. This surge reflects the growing recognition of the crucial role SMEs play in Malaysia’s economy, contributing 39.1% to the nation’s GDP in 2023.

“This year’s Golden Bull Award has truly been a remarkable showcase of the strength and potential of our SMEs. The increased participation and high calibre of nominations reflect the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence among our business community. It is heartening to see such robust support from the government, which aligns with our vision at SAMENTA to empower SMEs to reach greater heights.” said organising chairman Datuk William Ng.

Ng, who is also the national president of SAMENTA added “We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding businesses and look forward to their continued contribution to Malaysia’s economic success. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.”

The Golden Bull Award is divided into three categories: Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the prestigious Super Golden Bull Award. These categories are designed to accommodate businesses based on their annual revenue, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment process tailored to recognize the achievements of SMEs at different stages of growth.

The Distinguished Bull Awards was added as a new category to recognise returning Golden Bull Award winners who have made considerable progress or grown their market presence since their previous triumph. 12 distinguished SMEs were recognised for their sustained growth and success.

Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor for the Golden Bull Award, ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the process. Meanwhile, CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd provided independent data as the official credit reporting agency.

Established in 2003, the Golden Bull Award is the oldest business recognition program for SMEs in the region, spanning four key markets: mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. It has become a premier platform for celebrating business excellence across these diverse markets.

For more information about the Golden Bull Award Malaysia 2024 and a complete list of winners, please visit https://goldenbullaward.asia/

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY

1. Berjayapak Sdn Bhd

2. Eastern Fishing Tackle (M) Sdn Bhd

3. Eastern Suntech Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd

4. Fitline (M) Sdn Bhd

5. Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd

6. Intergreen Metals Sdn Bhd

7. Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd

8. Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd

9. Steel Recon Industries Sdn Bhd

10. Teamplete Sdn Bhd

11. Wagro Trading Sdn Bhd

12. Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd

OUTSTANDING SMES CATEGORY

1. Agensi Pekerjaan Best Choice Solutions Sdn Bhd

2. Agensi Pekerjaan GCR Sdn Bhd

3. Agensi Pekerjaan MCS Sdn Bhd

4. Alientech Asia Sdn Bhd

5. Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd

6. An Ju Global Sdn Bhd

7. AP Merin Services Sdn Bhd

8. Benwoods Industry Sdn Bhd

9. Bestmas (M) Sdn Bhd

10. BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd

11. BREGO Life Sciences Sdn Bhd

12. CCIE Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd

13. CVS Medical Sdn Bhd

14. DN Cleaning & Services (M) Sdn Bhd

15. Eastway Express Line Sdn Bhd

16. ECO Interior Supplies Sdn Bhd

17. EI Power Technologies Sdn Bhd

18. Ekaire Marketing Sdn Bhd

19. Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd

20. Focus Chemical Sdn Bhd

21. Hin Press Sdn Bhd

22. Hitch On Sdn Bhd

23. Hitec Metal Sdn Bhd

24. Hock Cheong Transport Co. (1974) Sdn Bhd

25. Idealbuild Engineering Sdn Bhd

26. Ideas Shoes Sdn Bhd

27. In Grid Design Sdn Bhd

28. Inazume SEF Sdn Bhd

29. Infab Classic Industries Sdn Bhd

30. INK Marketing Sdn Bhd

31. Intelligent Advisory Sdn Bhd

32. IPC Industries Sdn Bhd

33. Jia Quan (M) Sdn Bhd

34. JR Engineering And Medical Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd

35. JVG Bina Sdn Bhd

36. Kaolin (M) Sdn Bhd

37. KMS Manufactory Sdn Bhd

39. Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd

40. KTL Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd

41. Lee Heng High Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd

42. Light Up 7 Sdn Bhd

43. Lin Meng Sdn Bhd

44. Magical Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

45. Major Engineering Sdn Bhd

46. Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd

47. Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd

48. MK Porridge Sdn Bhd

49. MT Food Ingredients Sdn Bhd

50. Murni Machinery Sdn Bhd

51. MyKey Global Sdn Bhd

52. Nexus Wise Sdn Bhd

53. Octowill Trustees Berhad

54. P & A Prospect Sdn Bhd

55. Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd

56. Ping Edge Sdn Bhd

57. Plus Studio & Marketing Communication Sdn Bhd

58. Posh Northern Sdn Bhd

59. Rack Master Industries Sdn Bhd

60. Realux Sdn Bhd

61. Red Rhino Security Door (M) Sdn Bhd

62. Roda Land Sdn Bhd

63. Rymnet Solutions Sdn Bhd

64. Sam Properties Realty Sdn Bhd

65. Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd

66. Sinsheng Tat Trading Sdn Bhd

67. Song Song Frozen Food Sdn Bhd

68. SPCL Systems Sdn Bhd

69. STI Fire Safety Sdn Bhd

70. Tacoplast Industries Sdn Bhd

71. TenQ Group Sdn Bhd

72. Tech-Latex Scientific Sdn Bhd

73. TKC Fruits & Vegetables Sdn Bhd

74. Union Profit Cosmetic Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

74. Unique Travel & Convention Sdn Bhd

75. VMG Interior Fit Out Sdn Bhd

76. Weng Seng Fresh Sdn Bhd

77. Worldlink Cargo Services Sdn Bhd

EMERGING SMES CATEGORY

1. 3 Day’s Furniture Sdn Bhd

2. AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd

3. Aman O2O Sdn Bhd

4. Amelisa Pet & Co

5. Anton & Chen, Advocates & Solicitors

6. Ascons Real Estate Sdn Bhd

7. Auntie Michelle Resources (M) Sdn Bhd

8. Axevents Sdn Bhd

9. Axrail Sdn Bhd

10. BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd

11. Chevin Sdn Bhd

12. Collaborative Excellence Sdn Bhd

13. Corvus Techub Sdn Bhd

14. Current Energy (M) Sdn Bhd

15. Endless Momentum Motor Sport Sdn Bhd

16. Esente Advisory Sdn Bhd

17. Finex Capital Holding Sdn Bhd

18. Global Link Plus Properties Sdn Bhd

19. Hui Brother Restaurant (M) Sdn Bhd

20. Imagine AI Sdn Bhd

21. Infinite Renco Sdn Bhd

22. ITAC Skills Academy Sdn Bhd

23. Kirin Industry Sdn Bhd

24. KOA Production

25. Maze Global Sdn Bhd

26. Nam Heong Restaurant Holdings Sdn Bhd

27. ODY Infinite Holdings Sdn Bhd

28. P & A Transport & Services Sdn Bhd

29. Prop Wealth Sdn Bhd

30. Qiye Technology Sdn Bhd

31. Sky Mirror World Tour Sdn Bhd (GoMyHire)

32. The Bomb Battle Sdn Bhd

33. Traderpreneur Xcellence Sdn Bhd

34. U Plus Realty Sdn Bhd

35. VBH Group Sdn Bhd

36. VVinners Technology Sdn Bhd

37. WITO Technology Sdn Bhd

DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS

1. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

2. Aqurate Ingredients Intl (M) Sdn Bhd

3. Ezytronic Sdn Bhd

4. International Footwear (Penang) Sdn Bhd

5. Kanika (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

6. Khean Seng Engineering Sdn Bhd

7. Pilot Construction Sdn Bhd

8. Seng Kong Shutter Industries Sdn Bhd

9. Shin-Yo Engineering Sdn Bhd

10. Sinoflex Logistics Sdn Bhd

11. The Olive Tree Group

12. UIS Technologies Sdn Bhd

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS

1. AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd

2. Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd

3. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

4. BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd

5. BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd

6. Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd

7. Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd

8. IPC Industries Sdn Bhd

9. Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd

10. Maze Global Sdn Bhd

11. Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd

12. Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd

13. Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd

14. Teamplete Sdn Bhd

15. Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.