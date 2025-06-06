GWM’s Mass-Produced Off-Road Fleet Takes on China’s Largest Desert Rally

AKSU CITY, XINJIANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2025 - The 2025 Taklimakan Rally—dubbed the “Asian Dakar”—roared to life in China’s largest desert. This FIA-certified premier event stretches 4,500 kilometers across Xinjiang, including 2,350 kilometers of grueling special stages through the infamous “Sea of Death,“ Gobi deserts, and dramatic Yardang landforms—terrain long revered as the ultimate test of man and machine. GWM enters the fray with its complete lineup of mass-produced vehicles

Early Dominance Proves Production-Level Excellence

GWM has made a strong impact with its stock vehicles leading key categories. In the T2.1 fuel class, the HAVAL H9 diesel—with a factory 2.4T engine and triple-locking differential—secured multiple stage wins, including the tough SS5 across Moyu’s Red and White Mountains. Its performance in dunes and Gobi terrain showcases GWM’s diesel and off-road expertise.

In the T2E hybrid class, the GWM TANK 300 Hi4-T stood out with drivers Yao Weiqiang and Zhou Renbin winning SS2, SS6, and SS7. Its stock 2.0T engine, P2 motor, and 9HAT transmission delivered smooth torque and quick response in harsh conditions, proving the strength and efficiency of GWM’s new energy off-road platform.

Stock Cars, Extreme Terrain: GWM’s Factory Off-Roaders Hold Their Ground

The Taklimakan Rally, recognized globally as a proving ground for endurance, draws elite teams with its unforgiving terrain and rigorous FIA standards. The brand’s three flagship lines—HAVAL, GWM TANK, and POER—are all in the spotlight. Every participating vehicle, from the HAVAL MENGLONG (gasoline) and HAVAL H9 (diesel) to the GWM TANK300 Hi4-T, GWM TANK400 Hi4-T, GWM TANK500 Hi4-Z, and the POER V6, runs with factory-standard engines and transmissions, modified only for safety.

Built to Last: GWM’s Factory Engineering Faces the Desert Head-On

“We chose to compete in the T2 production class to further validate our production vehicles under extreme conditions,“ said GWM CTO Nicole Wu. “Our goal is to bring the same models designed for our users into the heart of the Taklimakan Rally.”

By pushing production vehicles through some of the planet’s harshest terrain, GWM is redefining what “Made in China” means—one sand-covered, stage-winning machine at a time.

