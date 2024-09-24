$!Hang Lung Brings Together Key Players to Shape the Future of Real Estate Decarbonization

Academics, Investors, Landlords, Policy Experts, Startups, Suppliers, and Tenants Join Forces to Speed Progress

Winners of the decarbonization and circularity solutions competition for retail and office spaces - (from left) uHoo, MIMiC Systems, TablePointer, and Yi Design

HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2024 - Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (”the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) successfully organized a Real Estate & Decarbonization Summit (”Summit”) in Beijing on September 20, 2024. Taking place at Yale Center Beijing, the Summit brought together over a hundred experts, practitioners and thought leaders across the real estate value chain in a pioneering effort to accelerate progress in reducing carbon emissions within real estate.

The Summit examined challenges and opportunities for both construction and operations in real estate, with an emphasis on best practices and actionable ideas. It featured sharing from 10 individual speakers, as well as five interactive panels on topics ranging from low carbon construction to energy to cooling to interior spaces. The speakers included participants from Europe, the United States and Asia, representing organizations ranging from universities, think tanks, NGOs, companies and associations.

Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties, commented: “Our Summit brought together a diverse range of stakeholders to share the latest ideas and practices related to real estate decarbonization, including tenants, peers and experts. The event demonstrates that when we join forces as a community for optimistic, well-informed, and pragmatic discussions, we can speed progress towards our common goal.”

