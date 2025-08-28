$!Hang Lung Properties Launches Community · Connect as it marks its 65th Anniversary

Three entrepreneurs welcomed alongside the “Well-Being · Start-Up 2.0” program initiated by the Hong Kong Housing Authority

Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer of Hang Lung Properties (second from the right) and the Secretary for Housing, Ms. Winnie Ho Wing-yin (third from the right) visits the store at Peak Galleria to learn about the brand concepts and products of the three young entrepreneurs

Program will provide rent-free shops and marketing support to empower young people in realizing their creative dreams HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - As part of an initiative that supports the Hong Kong Housing Authority’s “Well-Being · Start-Up 2.0” Program, Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) has provided three shops for young entrepreneurs at different locations in Hong Kong. In celebration of Hang Lung’s 65th anniversary, the project is the first initiative in Hong Kong as part of its new community investment philosophy, Community · Connect, designed to empower young entrepreneurs and cultural startups to thrive. Yesterday, the Hong Kong Secretary for Housing, Ms. Winnie Ho Wing-yin, visited one of the stores to meet with young entrepreneurs, offering her advice and encouragement. As a supporting partner of the “Well-Being · Start-Up 2.0” program, Hang Lung has selected three outstanding young entrepreneurs from nearly 80 applications and lent premium shops at Peak Galleria, Kornhill Plaza and Amoy Plaza. This initiative provides entrepreneurs with a real operating environment where they can test business concepts and interact directly with customers to explore market opportunities. As well as the rent-free operating period, Hang Lung has also provided renovations, comprehensive marketing support and brand exposure platforms to reach potential customers, helping them explore the retail market and realize their entrepreneurial ambitions.

Ms. Winnie Ho Wing-yin, Secretary for Housing, said, “The success of the ‘Well-Being · Start-Up 2.0’ program is an excellent example of the value of public-private partnerships. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Hang Lung Properties for its support in expanding our program to the private sector, providing a tangible platform for aspiring young entrepreneurs to launch their innovative ideas in a real market environment. These creative young people have injected new impetus into the community and Hong Kong’s retail industry, and will encourage more start-ups to realize their ambitions.”

Through a range of community investment projects, Hang Lung’s Community · Connect aims to promote career diversity for young people, encourage entrepreneurship, promote creativity and cultural development, and champion community health and inclusion.

Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “Community · Connect is an important milestone for Hang Lung to celebrate its 65th anniversary and a concrete action to give back to the community by implementing our ‘We Do It Well’ core value. We launched the program at Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai, receiving an enthusiastic response and achieving encouraging results. Hang Lung is delighted to partner with the Housing Authority to support young entrepreneurs in shopping malls across Hong Kong. Our role extends beyond providing physical retail spaces; we emphasize ‘empowerment’ – helping entrepreneurs transform their unique ideas into sustainable businesses while delivering a richer and more diverse retail experience to customers.”

Further Community · Connect activities will be held in Jinan and Kunming in October, and will return to Hong Kong in December. Appendix - About the three start-ups and their sharing