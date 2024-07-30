$!Heilongjiang Seasons, A Journey of Poetry and Painting

Summer in Heilongjiang is a cool retreat. Leveraging its abundant tourism resources, it focuses on developing ten major categories of themed tourism products, including vast forests, wetlands, the great border river, lakes, grasslands, self-driving tours, border tours, study tours, modern agricultural sightseeing tours, and health tourism. Around the health tourism bases within the province, it creates a combination of health care products such as health preservation, Chinese medicinal plant cultivation and viewing, and medicinal diet nourishment, offering visitors a unique health tourism experience.

Strolling through Heilongjiang in spring, one can witness the majestic ice floes rushing during the river’s opening, the exuberant leaping of fish, the northward migration of migratory birds, the competition of blooming flowers, and the search for spring in the green fields. Feel the spring breeze on your face and experience the joy of the earth’s revival.

HARBIN, CHINA - 30 July 2024 - As spring returns to the earth and all things revive, Heilongjiang ushers in a unique feast. In places like the Zhalong Wetland in Qiqihar, Fujin Wetland, and Xingkai Lake, thousands of birds take flight together, heralding the prelude to spring.

Wandering through Heilongjiang in summer, one can appreciate the unique landscapes of the great border river, wetlands, and grasslands, experience the rich ethnic customs on the grasslands, enjoy the exotic features of border tourism, and feel the summer style of dancing with nature.

When autumn arrives in Heilongjiang, it becomes a stage for forests and fields. Every autumn, nature uses the forests as brushes to adorn Heilongjiang with colors, with different tree species presenting the beautiful scenery of “colorful mountain colors” between the undulating mountains. Entering the Great Northern Wilderness, the rice field paintings use the earth as canvas and rice seedlings as brushes to depict the vision of a bountiful harvest, allowing people to feel the pastoral atmosphere and the culture of farming.

Immersed in the autumn of Heilongjiang, one can admire the splendid scenery of the colorful mountain colors of the Greater Khingan Range and the rice field paintings of the Great Northern Wilderness, savor the deep autumnal mood in the forests, understand the joy of the harvest season, and touch the magical gifts of nature.

In winter, Heilongjiang’s ice and snow are the absolute protagonists. With its unique ice and snow resources, it has earned the reputation of “Crown of Ice and Snow.”

Roaming through Heilongjiang in winter, one can enjoy the charming scenery of Harbin Ice and Snow World and Yabuli Ski Resort, feel the warmth of folk customs in Snow Town, marvel at the dazzling art in the ice and snow, and embrace the pure romance of winter.

Come to Heilongjiang, dance with nature, and appreciate the different styles of the four seasons!

