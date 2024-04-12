$!Henderson Land Recognised Among Asia’s Top Green Companies

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2024 - Henderson Land Development Company Limited has been named one of Asia’s Top Green Companies at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024. This recognition underscores Henderson Land’s leadership in sustainable property development, environmental stewardship, and community well-being.

Central to its sustainability strategy is the 2030 Sustainability Vision, anchored on four pillars: Green for Planet, Innovation for Future, Value for People, and Endeavour for Community. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, these pillars guide the company’s efforts to combat climate change, foster innovation, and enhance stakeholder and community value.

Henderson Land integrates smart, climate-resilient building designs to reduce its carbon footprint. The company strives for BEAM Plus Gold Rating for all new office developments, focusing on energy efficiency, resource conservation, and indoor environmental quality.

A standout achievement is The Henderson, a super Grade-A commercial development designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. This iconic project has received the Three Star Pioneer Rating in China’s Smart Building Pre-Certification Accreditation, reflecting its innovative green building practices.

The Henderson has also earned the Grand Award in the Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) category at Hong Kong’s prestigious Quality Building Award (QBA) and the Innovative Project Award across all categories. Recognised for its eco-friendly and cutting-edge design, The Henderson sets a new benchmark for architectural excellence, contributing to Hong Kong’s advancement and enhancing societal well-being.

Henderson Land’s dedication to superior standards and sustainability continues to shape a greener, more resilient future for Asia.

http://www.hld.com/

Hashtag: #HendersonLand #ACESAwards2024 #Sustainability #regionalexcellence

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.