$!Henkel Thailand continues support for border schools in Nakhon Phanom and Yasothon with renovation projects

Enhancing learning environments for border schools in Thailand

Andrianto Jayapurna, President of Henkel Thailand (center-left), marking the completion of the renovation project with Sanjorn Kisarang, School Director of Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon (center-right).

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 16 December 2024 - On November 28-29, 2024, a team of Henkel Thailand employees visited the Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom and the Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon, to mark the completion of renovation projects funded by Henkel, and celebrate with the students through sports activities. The renovation projects are part of Henkel Thailand’s ongoing commitment to supporting local education by enhancing the safety, well-being, and learning environments for both students and teachers.

Enhancing safety and functionality at Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom Building on the renovation efforts in 2023, Henkel Thailand identified additional improvements to enhance safety at the Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom. The 19,000-euro project, completed in June 2024, included replacing deteriorating classroom ceilings, upgrading wooden windows to aluminum, and installing a new roof to protect the school from weather-related damage. Henkel Thailand employees also contributed donations to provide new fans, desks, and a gas tank for the classrooms, enhancing safety and functionality for the 86 students and 14 teachers. Henkel products, including Pattex Fix Nail Power Glue, were also supplied to support various repair needs at the school.

Renovations at Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon Henkel Thailand also completed renovations at the Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon to enhance the learning environment for 63 students and 6 teachers. The project, completed in August 2024 with a funding of 17,000 euros, included the installation of new fans, doors, and windows across 10 classrooms, as well as upgrades to the drinking water system, to ensure reliable access to safe water. In addition, the school received new furniture, supplies, and educational materials such as whiteboards and sports equipment. The barber room was equipped with tools and supplies to become fully operational, and a new kindergarten building was completed to accommodate young children.