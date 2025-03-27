Henkel Vietnam supports bridge construction and educational initiatives in Soc Trang province

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2025 - With funding from the ‘Make an Impact on Tomorrow’ initiative, Henkel Vietnam has supported the completion of a new bridge in Ward 2, Nga 5 Town, Soc Trang province, marking the second project in a series aimed at improving community infrastructure across various regions in Vietnam. A team of Henkel Vietnam employees attended the inauguration ceremony on March 14, 2025, joining local authorities and partners to celebrate the completion of the bridge, which will improve accessibility for approximately 800 households in the area.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with the non-governmental organization Voice of Ho Chi Minh City, as part of the Together with Vietnamese Family program, which aims to address the needs of underserved communities. Before the bridge’s completion, many residents had to take long detours to cross the river, while some relied on a handmade raft, making daily travel both inconvenient and unsafe. The new bridge is expected to provide a safer, more reliable connection for the community.