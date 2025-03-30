Govt and MCMC endorse U Mobile’s 5G ambitions

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile has obtained the official letter of award from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for the company’s deployment of Malaysia’s newest 5G network.

In a statement, the company said it is honoured to have the government and MCMC’s mandate and is ready to commence the rollout of its next-gen 5G network.

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said that with this mandate, U Mobile looks forward to playing a more critical role in realising the government’s ambitions to make Malaysia a regional leader in the digital economy by delivering a superior experience through U Mobile’s enterprise-grade next-gen 5G network.

“We are committed to supporting the nation’s digital transformation by driving 5G adoption, supporting Malaysia’s aim of becoming a high-income digital nation,” he said.

U Mobile also applauds the government’s vision of implementing a 5G dual network, which would enhance the industry’s sustainability while promoting competition and innovation, ensuring Malaysia remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

With a solid track record spanning more than 17 years, U Mobile is confident in its ability to deliver a state-of-the-art, next-generation 5G network for Malaysia.

The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation will ensure a superior 5G and 5G-Advanced experience for all Malaysians.

This award comes after U Mobile appointed Kenneth Chang as its deputy CEO, effective March 28, 2025.

Chang, 52, is a founding director of U Mobile who has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic direction from inception.

Chang will oversee regulatory, business strategy, communications and sustainability functions.

He will also lead strategic stakeholder management to navigate the company’s dynamic business environment while serving as a director on the board of U Mobile, a role he has held since 2006.

In July this year, U Mobile and Edotco, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Bhd, formed a strategic partnership to accelerate the rollout of the 5G network under the government’s dual network model.

The MoU affirms U Mobile’s commitment to a rapid, effective and cost-efficient deployment of the second 5G network by leveraging Edotco’s extensive tower footprint and expertise.

Under the MoU, Edotco will provide U Mobile access to its tower infrastructure, resource readiness, and expedited site delivery to support the 5G rollout.

Both parties will streamline site selection using artificial intelligence and data-driven analytics, working with state agencies to accelerate approvals.

This collaboration aims to speed up new 5G site deployments and expand coverage while exploring commercial arrangements for built-to-suit sites, co-locations, upgrades, and indoor coverage to ensure a cost-efficient and competitive rollout.