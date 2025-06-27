Highbrow Unveils Its New Beauty Salon at The Adelphi

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - HighBrow, one of Singapore’s most trusted names in brow, lash, and nail care, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new beauty salon at The Adelphi. Conveniently located at 1 Coleman Street, #02-28, Singapore 179803, this newest branch officially welcomed clients from 2nd January, offering a refreshed space to meet growing demand.

HighBrow The Adelphi

The opening of this new lash salon comes as part of a relocation from the Capitol outlet, ensuring loyal customers continue to enjoy easy access to HighBrow’s services, now in a more spacious and modern setting.

A Fresh Space for Professionals in the City

Thoughtfully designed with the urban professional in mind, HighBrow’s new beauty salon at The Adelphi boasts a bright, rectangular layout that enhances comfort and privacy. The updated space delivers a clean, cosy atmosphere ideal for clients seeking quick yet luxurious touch-ups during lunch breaks or after work.

Led by renowned Creative Director Andy, the team at HighBrow includes highly trained specialists in brows, lashes, and nails, all with years of experience and a dedication to service excellence. Strict SOPs and personalised consultations ensure that every visit to this new beauty salon meets HighBrow’s high standards.

“We chose The Adelphi as it offers the perfect mix of central accessibility and a comfortable setting. Our clients will feel right at home, and we’re excited to serve them in a brighter, more spacious environment,” said Cynthia Yew, Managing Director.

With a team of passionate, skilled brow specialists and over 20 years of industry leadership behind the brand, HighBrow’s new beauty salon is set to become a go-to spot for beauty lovers in Singapore’s city centre.

For appointments and more information about services at The Adelphi outlet, visit HighBrow’s official website or follow their social channels.

https://www.highbrow.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/highbrow.sg

https://www.instagram.com/highbrowsg/

