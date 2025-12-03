$!HKSTP Launches GreenTech Hub Solidifying Hong Kong as an International Leading Green Technology and Finance Hub

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today announced the strategic development of InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong as the leading green technology hub – “GreenTech Hub”. This initiative brings together more than 200 green technology companies in the ecosystem to drive R&D and demonstrate sustainable solutions, signifying HKSTP’s pivotal role in propelling Hong Kong as an international hub for green technology and green finance.

Officiating at the opening ceremony of the GreenTech Hub was Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). In line with the Hong Kong Climate Action Plan 2050, which aims for carbon neutrality, the new GreenTech Hub will serve as a dynamic, collaborative platform that facilitates business opportunities, fosters the exchange of knowledge, bridges financing gaps to expedite green technology, and accelerates the commercialisation of R&D outcomes.

Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, “The establishment of the GreenTech Hub is a leap forward for Hong Kong in the global green technology arena. We believe real impact is achievable only through global collaboration. Our 16 GreenTech Hub Partners, which include financial and business institutions, universities, and institutions supporting business, form a powerhouse coalition against climate change.”

The number of greentech startups in Hong Kong has surged by an impressive 82% year-on-year in 2024, underscoring the immense potential of the sector in the city. HKSTP has been providing comprehensive end-to-end support to help greentech innovators grow and scale up by joining forces with influential stakeholders from the community. The new GreenTech Hub brings together 16 partners from leading financial and business institutions, industrial associations, and renowned universities. This collaboration facilitates business opportunities, fosters knowledge exchange and best practices, and bridges financing gaps to expedite green technology. Additionally, these universities offer talent training, testing and application scenarios for greentech solutions, further accelerating the commercialisation of R&D outcomes.

The GreenTech Hub unites greentech companies to further drive growth and innovation across key technology sectors, including green fintech, green building, new energy, and smart city solutions. The hub also features a dedicated Green Space to showcase innovative greentech and sustainable solutions.

The day’s events also featured a panel sharing session, joined by GreenTech Hub Partners and leading industry leaders, on the future of green technology and its integration into mainstream sectors.

HKSTP is set to continue strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a global leader in GreenTech and Green Finance, propelling green technology innovation, driving decarbonisation efforts, and contributing to a sustainable future.

Highlighted Greentech Innovations:

Radiative Cooling Solution inspired by butterfly wings – Azure Era’s radiative cooling film adopts cutting-edge technology, reflecting solar radiation to reduce indoor temperatures by 7 to 15 degrees Celsius without energy consumption for buildings, vehicles, and outdoor storing facility. Prominent clients and industry leaders include CATL and BYD.

Creating Sterile Environments with 20kV – Apicem Technology Services (ATS) has developed a patented Baal Decontamination system that utilises a 20kV high-voltage electric field to eliminate bacteria and viruses, thereby purifying the air.

TT GREEN: Facilitating Sustainability – InnoBlock’s blockchain-powered platform delivers traceable sustainability management solutions, encompassing carbon credit trading, ESG management, and automated reporting. TT Green ensures transparent carbon footprint tracking, prevents double counting, and complies with 29 major global emission standards.

Sulfur-Powered Revolution for Safer Electricity Storage – Luquos Energy has developed the world’s first commercial sulfur-based flow battery energy storage system for renewable energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, smart microgrids, and EV solar chargers. The energy of this system is stored in water-based solutions of sulfur, which is intrinsically non-flammable, costing half as much as lithium-ion batteries.

Fast and Safe Battery Swapping for E-Mobility – One Energy has developed intelligent battery swapping stations and management systems that enhances the usability of e-motorcycles and e-Tuk-tuks by drastically reducing charging time. The battery swapping station features the world’s first water-cooled fast charging system, integrated with an automatic fire extinguishing system which brings safer battery charging.

Transforming Tea Waste into a Greener Future - Zence Object converts tea waste into biodegradable materials called tea-board and tea-polymer. This sustainable innovation can replace plastic and timber, providing an eco-friendly solution for the environment.

