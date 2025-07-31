13MP: 98% 5G by 2030 for AI & Digital Trust

PETALING JAYA: The government is targeting 98% 5G coverage across residential, industrial, and rural areas by 2030 to support the nationwide adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“This isn’t just about infrastructure. it’s about building the digital backbone that enables Malaysians in all corners of the country to participate in the AI-driven economy,” he said.

AI literacy programmes will also be introduced at the primary education level to instill early understanding and familiarity with the technology.

Meanwhile, efforts will be made to expand local intellectual property, boost strategic funding, and foster cross-sector collaboration between academia, industries, and young innovators.

“These are are concrete steps to empower people, protect national interests, and ensure that Malaysia’s digital future is one that leaves no one behind,” he said.

Aligned with this goal, the government also aims to develop at least 5,000 digital entrepreneurs by the end of the decade, creating a broader base for innovation and job creation.

To reinforce trust in the growing digital landscape, Anwar said a National Digital Trust and Cybersecurity Strategy will be introduced.

“We must protect personal data, counter cyber threats, and uphold our digital sovereignty,” he told Parliament.

Complementing these efforts, the government will establish a National Data Bank as a unified data repository, alongside the creation of a Data Commission to oversee digital governance and ensure responsible data usage.