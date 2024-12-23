SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2024 - Madame Tussauds Singapore is proud to unveil the wax figure of Zendaya, the award-winning actress, singer, and global fashion icon. Known for her standout performances and trailblazing influence in the entertainment and fashion industries, Zendaya’s figure is a must-see for fans and visitors alike.

The wax figure perfectly captures Zendaya’s charisma and effortless style from the 2023 SAG Awards; dressed in a custom blush pink Valentino gown adorned with a cascade of 190 matching pink roses, she exudes elegance and grace. The strapless dress featured a corset-inspired bodice that seamlessly flowed into a voluminous, floral-embellished skirt, creating a romantic and ethereal silhouette. She completed the look with sparkling accessories, including a show-stopping necklace set with vibrant, multi-coloured jewels, adding a touch of brilliance to her pastel ensemble.

From her signature pose to the intricate details of her hair and makeup, this new addition is a tribute to the star’s timeless elegance and global impact. The Zendaya wax figure is showcased in a glamorous, Hollywood-inspired set, allowing fans to step into her world and strike a pose alongside their favourite star.

“Zendaya is a true icon of our time, inspiring millions with her talent, grace, and advocacy. We’re thrilled to welcome her wax figure to Madame Tussauds Singapore, where fans can celebrate her legacy in a way that’s both personal and unforgettable,“ said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.