Home Action Party (HAP) Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation Transforming Over 500 Homes

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 - Home Action Party (HAP) is excited to celebrate its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of transforming homes across Singapore with cutting-edge smart home automation solutions. From humble beginnings as a two-person team, HAP has grown into a leading one-stop solution provider, delivering hassle-free services from design to aftersales. Whether it’s ideation, installation, or maintenance, HAP’s comprehensive approach ensures a smooth and convenient experience for homeowners. The company has successfully completed over 500 projects, revolutionising how people experience comfort, home smart lighting, security, and entertainment at home.

Since its establishment in 2014, HAP has been on a mission to redefine modern living. What started as a small operation focused on smart home installations has evolved into a full-spectrum service provider, integrating advanced technologies in home automation, security, networking, and luxury living. HAP works with renowned brands such as Control4, Bowers & Wilkins, and Marantz to ensure top-tier solutions for their clients. From Control4 app integration to manage smart lighting, security, and entertainment, to future-proofing homes with Wi-Fi 7 technology for seamless high-speed internet coverage, HAP’s offerings cater to every aspect of the modern smart home. Their collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins enhances the luxury experience with premium audio solutions, including multi-room music systems and private home cinema setups.

As part of its 10-year milestone, HAP is introducing new offerings tailored to discerning homeowners. These include multi-room music systems providing synchronised audio throughout the home, private home entertainment rooms transforming living spaces into personal cinemas with high-end audiovisual setups, and luxury living solutions that fuse technology with elegance to create bespoke smart home designs.

About Home Action Party (HAP)

Home Action Party is a premier smart home automation provider in Singapore, specialising in tailor-made smart home solutions for both residential and commercial clients. Since 2014, HAP has completed numerous projects, offering services such as home automation, smart lighting, home security, and multi-room audio systems. HAP is dedicated to providing smart home technologies that enhance modern living.

For further information or inquiries, please visit https://www.hap.sg.

