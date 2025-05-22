Aviation safety depends not only on engineering and operations, but also on the health, focus, and fitness of flight crews. Pilots carry immense responsibility, and their physical and mental wellbeing is a critical pillar of safe operation. Regular medical assessments, conducted in accordance with aviation authority standards, play a key role in safeguarding that readiness.

“Aviation is one of the most safety-sensitive industries in the world. Ensuring the health and safety of those who operate aircraft is not just a medical matter — it’s a public safety priority,“ said Elaine Chu, General Manager of QHMS. “We believe the partnership between the aviation and medical sectors is essential to maintaining public trust and upholding the highest safety standards.”

To meet the specific needs of the aviation community, QHMS provides medical examinations for pilots through a team of registered Approved Medical Assessors (AMAs) and Approved Medical Examiners (AMEs). These services are delivered in compliance with both local and international regulatory requirements, aligning with QHMS’s broader mission to deliver safe and integrated care across specialised sectors.

With a network of medical centres across Hong Kong, QHMS offers aviation professionals easy access to required medical services. Various booking options including online channels and call centre support help accommodate pilots’ demanding schedules.

Backed by years of experience in supporting airlines and aviation-related organisations, QHMS works closely with employers, training institutions, and regulators. This collaborative approach ensures pilots not only meet compliance standards, but also maintain long-term health and performance throughout their careers.

“We are proud to support the aviation community as part of our broader commitment to public health,“ said Elaine Chu. “As the aviation industry grows, we are more determined to be a trusted partner in safeguarding the wellbeing of the professionals who make safe travel possible.”

* The above contents are prepared for information purposes only and do not constitute an offer or solicitation for services.