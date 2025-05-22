KUALA LUMPUR: In a bid to improve institutional and legal reforms in Malaysia, the adaptation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has also been carried out through the launch of the AI Legal Justice Roadmap 2025-2026 and the Institutional Reform Map Microsite (PetaRI) today.

The Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) said the launch of the Roadmap and PetaRI at Auditorium Tun Mohamed Suffian, Law Faculty, Universiti Malaya, is the MADANI Government’s commitment to implementing the digital era revolution that is also in line with the latest technological sophistication.

“This Roadmap is an initial blueprint to drive the adaptation of AI technology into the country’s legal and judicial ecosystem, involving seven government departments and agencies, namely BHEUU, JPM as the leader, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia (PKPMP).

“Also involved are the Legal Aid Department (JBG), the Malaysia Department of Insolvency (MdI), the National Law Academy (APN), the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) and the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC),” the BHEUU said in a statement today.

According to BHEUU, the Roadmap also encompasses initiatives that will be carried out by the legal and judicial sectors based on key elements such as awareness, training and talent development, strategic collaboration, technological data infrastructure, change management, research and development as well as implementation and monitoring.

Meanwhile, in explaining that PetaRI is one of the components of the Roadmap initiative, the BHEUU said it was created as an innovative digital platform which highlights the latest status of legal and institutional reform initiatives that were and are being carried out by the BHEUU JPM.

“This microsite is to inform the public about the various comprehensive efforts and initiatives that have been taken through a digital platform. By accessing reform information openly, the public will be able to understand, monitor and contribute suggestions and improvements towards the development of more effective institutions,” it said.